Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Axbury Manor in Roblox The Haunt event.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Roblox

All Roblox The Haunt rewards and how to get them

You can get free items during the event.
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
|

Published: Oct 25, 2024 04:05 pm

Roblox players can have a taste of Halloween horror while getting themed items every day during The Haunt event by exploring the Axbury Manor and participating in the picture contest. The items become available each day so you can go back and see something new.

Recommended Videos

How to get Roblox The Haunt items

A headless statue holding a jack'o lantern.
Prepare for the jump scares. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are four ways of getting rewards in the Roblox The Haunt event: by voting, submitting a picture, being the top voted, or exploring Axbury Manor. When you enter The Haunt Hub, you’ll see several coffins and item displays around the Headless Horseman playing the piano.

When you interact with the coffins, you’ll be able to vote on five or more pictures that you think best fit the theme of that coffin. You only need to vote on five to unlock the reward for that day’s theme. Once you do, you can buy the item for Robux. If you are late to the party, don’t worry: You can vote on themes from the days that have already passed and still unlock the item.

You can participate in the contest and receive free rewards by submitting a picture that fits the themes. You can only submit a picture per day, so choose carefully if you intend on having the most-voted picture. You can choose which theme you want to submit for and then claim your reward after submitting.

Each day you’ll also be able to collect power-ups for completing tasks around Axbury Manor. Each place will unlock as the days go by, starting with the cemetery at the back of the manor, turning left after you see the Headless Horseman statue.

All Roblox The Haunt rewards

Three displays with items inside.
Horror fashion for you avatar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rewards for voting

You can interact with the displays around the piano to unlock the item for purchase after voting.

  • Day one: The Golem of Decay
  • Day two: Dark Ravens
  • Day three: Void Vampire’s Hat
  • Day four: Vampire Kitty
  • Day five: Abomination Egg

Rewards for submitting a picture

the reward displaying for submitting a picture to the contest are upstairs, in the same room as the piano to the left.

  • Submit one picture: Orange Horns
  • Submit pictures in three categories: Cursed Camera

Rewards for winning the contest

The displays for the rewards for winning the contest are upstairs, in the same room as the piano to the right.

  • Category winner: Layered Halloween Necklace
  • Category runner-up: Sinister Teddy Bear

Power-ups from the manor

  • Cemetery: Pure Light Lantern
  • Maze: Golden Key Necklace
  • Mirrors: Death’s Dastardly Cape
  • Pumpkins: Flaming Pumpkin Cart
  • Elevators: Spectral Spectacles
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
related content
Author
Image of Nádia Linhares
Nádia Linhares
Nádia is a Brazilian freelance writer who works for Dot since 2020. She has covered everything from Pokémon to FIFA. Video games are an essential part of her life, especially indie games and RPGs. You can catch her playing Overwatch in her spare time, but she writes better than she aims.