All Roblox The Haunt rewards and how to get them

Roblox players can have a taste of Halloween horror while getting themed items every day during The Haunt event by exploring the Axbury Manor and participating in the picture contest. The items become available each day so you can go back and see something new.
How to get Roblox The Haunt items
There are four ways of getting rewards in the Roblox The Haunt event: by voting, submitting a picture, being the top voted, or exploring Axbury Manor. When you enter The Haunt Hub, you’ll see several coffins and item displays around the Headless Horseman playing the piano.
When you interact with the coffins, you’ll be able to vote on five or more pictures that you think best fit the theme of that coffin. You only need to vote on five to unlock the reward for that day’s theme. Once you do, you can buy the item for Robux. If you are late to the party, don’t worry: You can vote on themes from the days that have already passed and still unlock the item.
You can participate in the contest and receive free rewards by submitting a picture that fits the themes. You can only submit a picture per day, so choose carefully if you intend on having the most-voted picture. You can choose which theme you want to submit for and then claim your reward after submitting.
Each day you’ll also be able to collect power-ups for completing tasks around Axbury Manor. Each place will unlock as the days go by, starting with the cemetery at the back of the manor, turning left after you see the Headless Horseman statue.
All Roblox The Haunt rewards
Rewards for voting
You can interact with the displays around the piano to unlock the item for purchase after voting.
- Day one: The Golem of Decay
- Day two: Dark Ravens
- Day three: Void Vampire’s Hat
- Day four: Vampire Kitty
- Day five: Abomination Egg
Rewards for submitting a picture
the reward displaying for submitting a picture to the contest are upstairs, in the same room as the piano to the left.
- Submit one picture: Orange Horns
- Submit pictures in three categories: Cursed Camera
Rewards for winning the contest
The displays for the rewards for winning the contest are upstairs, in the same room as the piano to the right.
- Category winner: Layered Halloween Necklace
- Category runner-up: Sinister Teddy Bear
Power-ups from the manor
- Cemetery: Pure Light Lantern
- Maze: Golden Key Necklace
- Mirrors: Death’s Dastardly Cape
- Pumpkins: Flaming Pumpkin Cart
- Elevators: Spectral Spectacles
Published: Oct 25, 2024 04:05 pm