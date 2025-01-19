All emotes in Fisch and how to get them

Emotes in Fisch are more than just flashy animations—they’re a great way to express yourself while exploring the game’s vibrant world. With plenty of emotes to collect, you’ll find options to suit every mood, style, or social situation. Check out the tables below for emote commands in Fisch!

Free emote commands in Fisch

Too much fishing… Screenshot by Dot Esports

While most emotes in Fisch are completely free and unlockable through gameplay, not all are easy to get your hands on. Some emotes are tied to special in-game events, making them time-sensitive and exclusive. Others, however, require a little extra commitment in the form of the Emote Gamepass, available for purchase in the shop. This Gamepass unlocks premium emotes that can’t be accessed any other way, making it a tempting option for players who love to customize their in-game interactions.

To emote, put the emote code in the chatbox.

Emote Code Animation Description /e Ballin Avatar spins a basketball on their “finger”. /e Bow Avatar bows. /e Cheer Avatar cheers and the word “WOO!” pops up above their head. /e Clap Avatar claps. /e Crown Avatar holds out a crown that displays how many fish they’ve caught in total. /e Dance 1 Avatar mimicks a cowboy with a lasso. /e Dance 2 Avatar steps side to side while doing an arm wave. /e Dance 3 Avatar hop-steps in place while wiggling their arms. /e Crossed Avatar crosses their arms. /e Facepalm Avatar facepalms. /e Flex Avatar does several muscle flex poses. /e Handstand Avatar does a handstand. /e Laugh Avatar laughs. /e Lean Avatar does a leaning pose as if they’re against a wall. Emote works whether you’re against a wall or not. /e Love Avatar lies down on their front with their chin against one hand and legs kicking the air behind them. /e No Avatar shakes their head from side to side. /e Point Avatar points. /e Popular Avatar dances /e Pray Avatar prays. /e Pumpkin Avatar gains a pumpkin head. /e Showcase1 Avatar pulls a selected fish out from behind their back and holds it up. /e Showcase2 Avatar holds a selected fish above their head, the fish floats a little above their hands. /e Showcase3 Avatar holds a selected fish in one hand while pointing to it with the other. /e Showcase4 Avatar looks down at a selected fish lying on the ground. /e Sit1 Avatar sits on the ground with one leg straight. /e Sit2 Avatar sits on the ground in a thinking pose. /e Sit3 Avatar sits on the ground with their legs straight. /e Sit4 Avatar sits on the ground with their legs bent and their arms wrapped around them. /e Sit5 Avatar sits on the ground with one leg straight and one bent. /e Sit6 Avatar sits on the ground with “crossed” legs. /e Sit7 Avatar sits on the ground while looking up at the sky, with both legs bent. /e Sit8 Avatar sits on the ground with both legs and arms straight out. /e Sit9 Avatar sits on the ground with “crossed” legs, rocking side to side. /e Sit10 Avatar sits on the ground with their head buried in their bent legs. /e Sleep Avatar lies down with a pillow and goes to sleep. /e Springtrap Avatar does the FNAF Springtrap dance, inspired by a FNAF cosplayer. /e Wave Avatar waves. /e Yes Avatar nods.

Emote Gamepass emotes in Fisch

Nope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Emote Gamepass costs 99 Robux to buy, and new emotes are often added with updates to Fisch. The only exception is the /e Rain emote, which comes from the Supporter Gamepass.

Emote Code Animation Description /e Billy Avatar does the Fortnite Billy Bounce dance. /e Caramell Avatar does the Caramelldansen. /e Company Avatar does the Company dance from Lethal Company. /e DieLit Avatar does the Die Lit dance. /e Doodle Avatar does the Doodle dance. /e Fan Avatar waves a hand fan. /e Floss Avatar does the Floss dance. /e Fresh Avatar does Carlton’s dance from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air. /e Gambler Avatar does the Hikari dance from Jujutsu Kaisen. /e Grind Avatar does the Grind emote. /e Hooray Avatar bounces while waving their hands in the air from side to side. /e Jig Avatar does a jig. /e Line Avatar line dances. /e Monkey Avatar does the Monkey. /e Mystery Avatar inspects something with a magnifying glass. /e Pushups Avatar does pushups. /e Rain Avatar makes it rain money. /e Reanimated Avatar does the Reanimated dance from Fortnite. /e Shuffle Avatar does the Shuffle. /e Smug Avatar does the Smug dance from Fortnite. /e Snow Avatar makes snow angels. /e Spongebob Avatar does the Jellyfish Jam dance from Spongebob. /e Togo Avatar does the Hot To Go dance. /e Wait Avatar does the Wait TikTok trend. /e WeLoveFisch Avatar does a set of movements similar to those from a clip of Lebron James doing a pre-game warmup /e WhatYouWant Avatar does the Prince of Egypt dance.

Exclusive event emotes in Fisch

What’s this?? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some emotes could only be unlocked during an event in Fisch. These emotes cannot be gained after the event has ended.

Emote Code Event Animation Description /e SnowballJuggle Day 3 of Fischmas 2024 Avatar juggles snowballs. /e Santa Day 7 of Fischmas 2024 Avatar pulls out a present to inspect it. /e Candy Day 15 of Fischmas 2024 Avatar pulls out a lollipop and starts miming licking it.

If your emotes aren’t displaying properly, switch your Roblox avatar from R6 to R15. All Fisch emotes were modeled on R15 avatars, so you’ll see strange gaps in some emotes on R6 models. My avatar is an R6 model and some emotes have her arms floating off her body. There are also emotes that won’t play at all on an R6 avatar.

