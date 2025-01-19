All emotes in Fisch and how to get them

Emotes in Fisch are more than just flashy animations—they’re a great way to express yourself while exploring the game’s vibrant world. With plenty of emotes to collect, you’ll find options to suit every mood, style, or social situation. Check out the tables below for emote commands in Fisch!
Free emote commands in Fisch
While most emotes in Fisch are completely free and unlockable through gameplay, not all are easy to get your hands on. Some emotes are tied to special in-game events, making them time-sensitive and exclusive. Others, however, require a little extra commitment in the form of the Emote Gamepass, available for purchase in the shop. This Gamepass unlocks premium emotes that can’t be accessed any other way, making it a tempting option for players who love to customize their in-game interactions.
To emote, put the emote code in the chatbox.
|Emote Code
|Animation Description
|/e Ballin
|Avatar spins a basketball on their “finger”.
|/e Bow
|Avatar bows.
|/e Cheer
|Avatar cheers and the word “WOO!” pops up above their head.
|/e Clap
|Avatar claps.
|/e Crown
|Avatar holds out a crown that displays how many fish they’ve caught in total.
|/e Dance 1
|Avatar mimicks a cowboy with a lasso.
|/e Dance 2
|Avatar steps side to side while doing an arm wave.
|/e Dance 3
|Avatar hop-steps in place while wiggling their arms.
|/e Crossed
|Avatar crosses their arms.
|/e Facepalm
|Avatar facepalms.
|/e Flex
|Avatar does several muscle flex poses.
|/e Handstand
|Avatar does a handstand.
|/e Laugh
|Avatar laughs.
|/e Lean
|Avatar does a leaning pose as if they’re against a wall. Emote works whether you’re against a wall or not.
|/e Love
|Avatar lies down on their front with their chin against one hand and legs kicking the air behind them.
|/e No
|Avatar shakes their head from side to side.
|/e Point
|Avatar points.
|/e Popular
|Avatar dances
|/e Pray
|Avatar prays.
|/e Pumpkin
|Avatar gains a pumpkin head.
|/e Showcase1
|Avatar pulls a selected fish out from behind their back and holds it up.
|/e Showcase2
|Avatar holds a selected fish above their head, the fish floats a little above their hands.
|/e Showcase3
|Avatar holds a selected fish in one hand while pointing to it with the other.
|/e Showcase4
|Avatar looks down at a selected fish lying on the ground.
|/e Sit1
|Avatar sits on the ground with one leg straight.
|/e Sit2
|Avatar sits on the ground in a thinking pose.
|/e Sit3
|Avatar sits on the ground with their legs straight.
|/e Sit4
|Avatar sits on the ground with their legs bent and their arms wrapped around them.
|/e Sit5
|Avatar sits on the ground with one leg straight and one bent.
|/e Sit6
|Avatar sits on the ground with “crossed” legs.
|/e Sit7
|Avatar sits on the ground while looking up at the sky, with both legs bent.
|/e Sit8
|Avatar sits on the ground with both legs and arms straight out.
|/e Sit9
|Avatar sits on the ground with “crossed” legs, rocking side to side.
|/e Sit10
|Avatar sits on the ground with their head buried in their bent legs.
|/e Sleep
|Avatar lies down with a pillow and goes to sleep.
|/e Springtrap
|Avatar does the FNAF Springtrap dance, inspired by a FNAF cosplayer.
|/e Wave
|Avatar waves.
|/e Yes
|Avatar nods.
Emote Gamepass emotes in Fisch
The Emote Gamepass costs 99 Robux to buy, and new emotes are often added with updates to Fisch. The only exception is the /e Rain emote, which comes from the Supporter Gamepass.
|Emote Code
|Animation Description
|/e Billy
|Avatar does the Fortnite Billy Bounce dance.
|/e Caramell
|Avatar does the Caramelldansen.
|/e Company
|Avatar does the Company dance from Lethal Company.
|/e DieLit
|Avatar does the Die Lit dance.
|/e Doodle
|Avatar does the Doodle dance.
|/e Fan
|Avatar waves a hand fan.
|/e Floss
|Avatar does the Floss dance.
|/e Fresh
|Avatar does Carlton’s dance from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
|/e Gambler
|Avatar does the Hikari dance from Jujutsu Kaisen.
|/e Grind
|Avatar does the Grind emote.
|/e Hooray
|Avatar bounces while waving their hands in the air from side to side.
|/e Jig
|Avatar does a jig.
|/e Line
|Avatar line dances.
|/e Monkey
|Avatar does the Monkey.
|/e Mystery
|Avatar inspects something with a magnifying glass.
|/e Pushups
|Avatar does pushups.
|/e Rain
|Avatar makes it rain money.
|/e Reanimated
|Avatar does the Reanimated dance from Fortnite.
|/e Shuffle
|Avatar does the Shuffle.
|/e Smug
|Avatar does the Smug dance from Fortnite.
|/e Snow
|Avatar makes snow angels.
|/e Spongebob
|Avatar does the Jellyfish Jam dance from Spongebob.
|/e Togo
|Avatar does the Hot To Go dance.
|/e Wait
|Avatar does the Wait TikTok trend.
|/e WeLoveFisch
|Avatar does a set of movements similar to those from a clip of Lebron James doing a pre-game warmup
|/e WhatYouWant
|Avatar does the Prince of Egypt dance.
Exclusive event emotes in Fisch
Some emotes could only be unlocked during an event in Fisch. These emotes cannot be gained after the event has ended.
|Emote Code
|Event
|Animation Description
|/e SnowballJuggle
|Day 3 of Fischmas 2024
|Avatar juggles snowballs.
|/e Santa
|Day 7 of Fischmas 2024
|Avatar pulls out a present to inspect it.
|/e Candy
|Day 15 of Fischmas 2024
|Avatar pulls out a lollipop and starts miming licking it.
If your emotes aren’t displaying properly, switch your Roblox avatar from R6 to R15. All Fisch emotes were modeled on R15 avatars, so you’ll see strange gaps in some emotes on R6 models. My avatar is an R6 model and some emotes have her arms floating off her body. There are also emotes that won’t play at all on an R6 avatar.
Published: Jan 19, 2025 04:15 pm