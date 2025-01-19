Forgot password
Avatar doing a handstand in Fisch.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
All emotes in Fisch and how to get them

Why fish with your friends when you can emote behind them?
Image of Lyssa Chatterton
Lyssa Chatterton
Published: Jan 19, 2025 04:15 pm

Emotes in Fisch are more than just flashy animations—they’re a great way to express yourself while exploring the game’s vibrant world. With plenty of emotes to collect, you’ll find options to suit every mood, style, or social situation. Check out the tables below for emote commands in Fisch!

Free emote commands in Fisch

Player doing the Sleep emote in Fisch.
Too much fishing… Screenshot by Dot Esports

While most emotes in Fisch are completely free and unlockable through gameplay, not all are easy to get your hands on. Some emotes are tied to special in-game events, making them time-sensitive and exclusive. Others, however, require a little extra commitment in the form of the Emote Gamepass, available for purchase in the shop. This Gamepass unlocks premium emotes that can’t be accessed any other way, making it a tempting option for players who love to customize their in-game interactions.

To emote, put the emote code in the chatbox.

Emote CodeAnimation Description
/e BallinAvatar spins a basketball on their “finger”.
/e BowAvatar bows.
/e CheerAvatar cheers and the word “WOO!” pops up above their head.
/e ClapAvatar claps.
/e CrownAvatar holds out a crown that displays how many fish they’ve caught in total.
/e Dance 1Avatar mimicks a cowboy with a lasso.
/e Dance 2Avatar steps side to side while doing an arm wave.
/e Dance 3Avatar hop-steps in place while wiggling their arms.
/e CrossedAvatar crosses their arms.
/e FacepalmAvatar facepalms.
/e FlexAvatar does several muscle flex poses.
/e HandstandAvatar does a handstand.
/e LaughAvatar laughs.
/e LeanAvatar does a leaning pose as if they’re against a wall. Emote works whether you’re against a wall or not.
/e LoveAvatar lies down on their front with their chin against one hand and legs kicking the air behind them.
/e NoAvatar shakes their head from side to side.
/e PointAvatar points.
/e PopularAvatar dances
/e PrayAvatar prays.
/e PumpkinAvatar gains a pumpkin head.
/e Showcase1Avatar pulls a selected fish out from behind their back and holds it up.
/e Showcase2Avatar holds a selected fish above their head, the fish floats a little above their hands.
/e Showcase3Avatar holds a selected fish in one hand while pointing to it with the other.
/e Showcase4Avatar looks down at a selected fish lying on the ground.
/e Sit1Avatar sits on the ground with one leg straight.
/e Sit2Avatar sits on the ground in a thinking pose.
/e Sit3Avatar sits on the ground with their legs straight.
/e Sit4Avatar sits on the ground with their legs bent and their arms wrapped around them.
/e Sit5Avatar sits on the ground with one leg straight and one bent.
/e Sit6Avatar sits on the ground with “crossed” legs.
/e Sit7Avatar sits on the ground while looking up at the sky, with both legs bent.
/e Sit8Avatar sits on the ground with both legs and arms straight out.
/e Sit9Avatar sits on the ground with “crossed” legs, rocking side to side.
/e Sit10Avatar sits on the ground with their head buried in their bent legs.
/e SleepAvatar lies down with a pillow and goes to sleep.
/e SpringtrapAvatar does the FNAF Springtrap dance, inspired by a FNAF cosplayer.
/e WaveAvatar waves.
/e YesAvatar nods.

Emote Gamepass emotes in Fisch

The Emote Gamepass alert in Fisch.
Nope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Emote Gamepass costs 99 Robux to buy, and new emotes are often added with updates to Fisch. The only exception is the /e Rain emote, which comes from the Supporter Gamepass.

Emote CodeAnimation Description
/e BillyAvatar does the Fortnite Billy Bounce dance.
/e CaramellAvatar does the Caramelldansen.
/e CompanyAvatar does the Company dance from Lethal Company.
/e DieLitAvatar does the Die Lit dance.
/e DoodleAvatar does the Doodle dance.
/e FanAvatar waves a hand fan.
/e FlossAvatar does the Floss dance.
/e FreshAvatar does Carlton’s dance from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
/e GamblerAvatar does the Hikari dance from Jujutsu Kaisen.
/e GrindAvatar does the Grind emote.
/e HoorayAvatar bounces while waving their hands in the air from side to side.
/e JigAvatar does a jig.
/e LineAvatar line dances.
/e MonkeyAvatar does the Monkey.
/e MysteryAvatar inspects something with a magnifying glass.
/e PushupsAvatar does pushups.
/e RainAvatar makes it rain money.
/e ReanimatedAvatar does the Reanimated dance from Fortnite.
/e ShuffleAvatar does the Shuffle.
/e SmugAvatar does the Smug dance from Fortnite.
/e SnowAvatar makes snow angels.
/e SpongebobAvatar does the Jellyfish Jam dance from Spongebob.
/e TogoAvatar does the Hot To Go dance.
/e WaitAvatar does the Wait TikTok trend.
/e WeLoveFischAvatar does a set of movements similar to those from a clip of Lebron James doing a pre-game warmup
/e WhatYouWantAvatar does the Prince of Egypt dance.

Exclusive event emotes in Fisch

Player doing the Santa emote in Fisch.
What’s this?? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some emotes could only be unlocked during an event in Fisch. These emotes cannot be gained after the event has ended.

Emote CodeEventAnimation Description
/e SnowballJuggleDay 3 of Fischmas 2024 Avatar juggles snowballs.
/e SantaDay 7 of Fischmas 2024 Avatar pulls out a present to inspect it.
/e CandyDay 15 of Fischmas 2024Avatar pulls out a lollipop and starts miming licking it.

If your emotes aren’t displaying properly, switch your Roblox avatar from R6 to R15. All Fisch emotes were modeled on R15 avatars, so you’ll see strange gaps in some emotes on R6 models. My avatar is an R6 model and some emotes have her arms floating off her body. There are also emotes that won’t play at all on an R6 avatar.

Once you’re done messing around, why not try completing the Atlantean Storm Bestiary?

