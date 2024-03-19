When does the Rise of the Ronin review embargo lift?

Rise of the Ronin is one of a few major games releasing in late March. The PlayStation 5 exclusive already has one review published, but players are still in the dark regarding what a majority of the community thinks. Fortunately, there’s not much time left before the review embargo lifts.

Recommended Videos

Here’s when you’ll hear more about critics’ early thoughts on Rise of the Ronin.

Rise of the Ronin review embargo date and time

Pirate samurai? Image via Team Ninja

The current review embargo for Rise of the Ronin is planned for Thursday, March 21, 2024 at 11am GMT or 6am CT. If that timing sounds familiar to you, it’s because it’s the same time the game is scheduled to release in New Zealand.

This means you won’t have much time to decide whether you want to pre-order or not based on the initial reviews. That said, if you want to avoid any potential spoilers, I suggest staying away from social media and streaming sites, as reviews and official game footage will be live everywhere.

Rise of the Ronin is going to implement a rolling launch, as most PS5 exclusives do, meaning it will be released at different times depending on where you live. For example, players on the West Coast of the U.S. won’t get access to Rise of the Ronin until 11pm PT on March 21 which is several hours after it’s been released in other regions.

The upside to having the game released later for some players is they get to soak in more reviews before deciding to pre-order or buy Rise of the Ronin at all. Of course, if you’re already excited about Rise of the Ronin with your pre-order in place, having to wait longer isn’t the best situation.

For those of you still on the fence regarding Rise of the Ronin, you can check out all of the pre-order bonuses up for grabs.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more