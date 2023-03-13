Resident Evil 4 remake achievements may have been leaked

Players have been testing out Resident Evil 4 remake since its demo dropped a few days ago. Now, the full list of unlockable achievements might have been leaked over a week ahead of its release, according to a video shared on YouTube on March 13.

The creator shared a video taken from his PlayStation 5, showing the 40 trophies fans will be able to get in the game. It might not include secret achievements, however.

Fans already spotted some differences between those achievements and those from the initial Resident Evil 4 game. One is the apparent removal of the U3 Boss Fight since there’s no mention of them in the list.

Most of the achievements are linked to completing the game, such as defeating bosses from the main storyline to reaching specific Chapters. Some others will also feature particular requirements, however.

Some achievements require killing enemies only using knives, throwing grenades into specific parts of monsters, or clearing fights will high ratings.

Here is the list of leaked Achievements of Resident Evil 4 remake:

Obtain All Trophies

Parry and Enemy With The Knife

Upgrade a Weapon

Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon

Rescue Ashley While She’s Being Carried away by an enemy

Destroy A Clockwork Castellan

Defeat Del Lago

Defeat Bitores Mendes

Defeat the Verdugo

Defeat Ramon Salazar

Defeat Jack Krauser

Defeat Osmund Saddler

Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade

Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives

Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet

Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar’s Mouth

Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot

Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage

Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once

Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage

Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas

Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough

Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough

Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough

Obtain All Weapons

Destroy all ClockWork Castellan’s

Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher

Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank

Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher

Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank

Complete the main story on Professional Mode

Complete the main story within 8 Hours

Complete the main story Without using a recovery Item

Complete the main story Without using only knives and handguns

Complete the main story Without talking to the merchant once

Complete a game at the shooting range

Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range

Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot

Many other leaks have spoiled the surprise of the upcoming Resident Evil game, from the gameplay to the storyline. Those leaks were shared by the same author, on the same YouTube channel.

Resident Evil 4 remake will launch on March 24. It’ll be available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.