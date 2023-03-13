Resident Evil 4 remake achievements may have been leaked

Players have been testing out Resident Evil 4 remake since its demo dropped a few days ago. Now, the full list of unlockable achievements might have been leaked over a week ahead of its release, according to a video shared on YouTube on March 13.
The creator shared a video taken from his PlayStation 5, showing the 40 trophies fans will be able to get in the game. It might not include secret achievements, however.
Fans already spotted some differences between those achievements and those from the initial Resident Evil 4 game. One is the apparent removal of the U3 Boss Fight since there’s no mention of them in the list.
Most of the achievements are linked to completing the game, such as defeating bosses from the main storyline to reaching specific Chapters. Some others will also feature particular requirements, however.
Some achievements require killing enemies only using knives, throwing grenades into specific parts of monsters, or clearing fights will high ratings.
Here is the list of leaked Achievements of Resident Evil 4 remake:
- Obtain All Trophies
- Parry and Enemy With The Knife
- Upgrade a Weapon
- Get the exclusive Upgrade for a weapon
- Rescue Ashley While She’s Being Carried away by an enemy
- Destroy A Clockwork Castellan
- Defeat Del Lago
- Defeat Bitores Mendes
- Defeat the Verdugo
- Defeat Ramon Salazar
- Defeat Jack Krauser
- Defeat Osmund Saddler
- Defeat 3 Enemies with One Flashbang Grenade
- Defeat a Garrador Using Only Knives
- Kill 2 Parasites Inside A Regenerator With One Bullet
- Throw a Grenade Into Ramon Salazar’s Mouth
- Use A Cannon To Defeat A Zealot
- Make It Through Both Minecart Sections In The Underground Tunnel Without Taking Damage
- Reach the Top Of The Clock Tower Without The Lift Stopping Once
- Escape On The Water Scooter Without Taking Damage
- Sell A Single Treasure For At Least 1,000,000 Ptas
- Obtain All Treasures included on the village treasure map in one playthrough
- Obtain All Treasures included on the castle treasure map in one playthrough
- Obtain All Treasures included on the island treasure map in one playthrough
- Obtain All Weapons
- Destroy all ClockWork Castellan’s
- Complete the main story on Standard Mode Or Higher
- Complete the main story on Standard Mode with an S+ Rank
- Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode Or Higher
- Complete the main story on Hardcore Mode with an S+ Rank
- Complete the main story on Professional Mode
- Complete the main story within 8 Hours
- Complete the main story Without using a recovery Item
- Complete the main story Without using only knives and handguns
- Complete the main story Without talking to the merchant once
- Complete a game at the shooting range
- Complete an S rank in all games at the shooting range
- Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with one shot
Many other leaks have spoiled the surprise of the upcoming Resident Evil game, from the gameplay to the storyline. Those leaks were shared by the same author, on the same YouTube channel.
Resident Evil 4 remake will launch on March 24. It’ll be available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.