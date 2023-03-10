The Resident Evil 4 remake releases at the end of the month, and players have discovered more information about what to expect in yesterday’s Capcom Spotlight broadcast.

There’s no substitute for playing and seeing for yourself whether the game is worth buying, though. In addition to experiencing the game in the best way possible, you’ll see whether the game runs well on your PC or platform of choice.

Fortunately for fans of the license, they are now able to test the Resident Evil 4 remake out in a demo available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

In that demo, players will be able to start a game of Resident Evil 4 remake as if they bought it. They’ll discover the first area and early missions, explore the village, and get to know the gameplay and high-end graphics.

Here is how to play the demo of Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to play the Resident Evil 4 remake Chainsaw demo

Fortunately, the Resident Evil 4 remake demo is available for free. Players don’t need to preorder the game or make any purchases to access it.

The process to download and play it is also very simple. Based on the platform you’re using, you can head to your game shop and look for the Capcom game. On its dedicated page, it should offer the option to download and play the demo. Here are more detailed processes:

On PC Open Steam. Find the Resident Evil 4 shop page. Click “Download Resident Evil 4 Chainsaw Demo.”

PlayStation 3 or 4 Head to the PlayStation Store. Get to the page of Resident Evil 4. Select the demo and start the download.

Xbox Series X|S Reach the Microsoft Store. Look for Resident Evil 4. Once again, the Chainsaw Demo should be available.



The demo file can be found easier by looking for the “Chainsaw” keyword, which is the name of this demo. On PC, the file features a size of 10.31GB.

Resident Evil 4 remake will launch on March 24. It’ll be available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.