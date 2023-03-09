Controversial Resident Evil 4 remake effect spotted in trailer will be fixed day one

The wait is almost over for Resident Evil 4 Remake, which is set to release on March, 24. While the game isn’t even out yet, the devs have already confirmed they’re making changes to a rain effect fans spotted in trailers.

To help fans get some more details before being able to test out the game themselves, a gameplay demo played by content creators and journalists was shared last month.

Some details shown in the video got some fans worried, however. The rain effects caught their attention, but not for the right reasons. “The rain looks terrible,” outlined several threads and posts across social media.

Fans concerned can be at ease though, as the developer has heard their complaints and is working on a fix. It will be introduced in the day-one patch, which means players won’t even notice the update when they download the game when it releases.

Screengrab via Capcom | Game Informer

“We’ve seen everyone’s reaction to the rain effects, and we are working on a day-one patch to make adjustments,” Resident Evil 4 Remake producer Hirabayashi Yoshiaki told Press Start Australia.

The rain was criticized as soon as the gameplay trailer was shared, and complaints kept pouring on social media for weeks. Some fans even fixed the effect themselves, suggesting a few adjustments that would significantly improve it.

The upcoming title of the Resident Evil license will release on March, 24. Several editions will be available, including a Deluxe and a Collector one, in addition to the Standard.

Meanwhile, players will likely get a few more details with the Capcom Spotlight livestream later today, at 4:30pm CT. It will be available on the developer’s official website.