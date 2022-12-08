Massive Resident Evil 4 Remake leak gives a first look at the Deluxe Edition

Players are said to receive a bunch of goodies with the Deluxe Edition.

The fans of the Resident Evil franchise have finally received some new details about the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 4.

The details about the addons included in both standard and deluxe editions of the game have been leaked today at Insider-Gaming. Both of them will have a bunch of bonuses, with the ones for the standard edition getting acquired by the players if they pre-order the game.

Three extra things will be included with the standard edition once it’s pre-ordered. Those players that purchase the game before its premiere will receive an Attache Case, a Charm, and a mini soundtrack.

Many more bonuses will be handed to those that obtain the Deluxe Edition. Besides the three mentioned items, players will also be given another Attache Case and another Charm. Furthermore, they will get their hand on the Extra DLC Pack, which has a few costumes for the main characters, a couple of special weapons, a treasure map, and more.

Here are all the bonuses in the Standard and Deluxe Editions of the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Standard Edition

Attaché Case “Gold”

Charm “Handgun bullet”

Mini soundtrack

Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition

Everything included in the Standard Edition

Charm “Herb (Green)”

Attaché Case “Classic”

Costume “Leon/Ashley Casual”

Costume “Leon/Ashley Romantic”

Costume & Filter “Leon HERO”

Costume & Filter “Leon VILLAIN”

Accessories “Leon Sunglasses (Sports)”

Special weapon “Sentinel Nine”

Special weapon “Skull Shaker”

BGM Change “Original Ver.”

Treasure Map “Expansion”

It’s likely that the information will be made official during today’s Game Awards, which will begin today at 6:30 pm CT time.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is expected to premiere on March 24, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PCs, and Xbox Series X/S.