Resident Evil 4 ARG sends you on a mission to save the president’s daughter

The Resident Evil series is one of the most iconic in video game horror, with dozens of games, movies, and TV shows inspired by the universe. As players get ready for the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake, it seems that Capcom wants to start the games early to build hype. Now a website with the headline ‘Baby Eagle is Missing’ is being circulated, and fans can only assume it’s related.

It appears to be an Alternate Reality Game, or ARG, which takes place in an alternate version of the real world set in the Resident Evil universe. In this game, players are a secret agent called the Handler, and they’re responsible for decoding information that can lead to the location of the U.S. president’s daughter.

The ARG is likely to evolve over the coming days as we get closer to the release of the Resident Evil 4 remake on March 24. As of writing, the game’s last update was the morning of March 7 at 9:02 am CT and this included images of new evidence including things like a gun, multiple Homeland Security documents, and a car with a smashed front.

This ARG is likely to excite many players in communities across the internet who jump at these sorts of events. It’s one big puzzle to solve with a prize likely going to whoever is able to get to the bottom of the mystery using the information provided. Players are already hard at work in the Resident Evil subreddit, where players are sharing the answers in the comments as they discover them.

Make sure to keep an eye on the website and social channels in the coming days as more information is revealed about this exciting real-world game.