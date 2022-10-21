Resident Evil 4 Remake pre-order details: Collector’s Edition, price, and more

Resident Evil is the gift that keeps on giving. As Halloween approaches, maybe Christmas needs to get itself in gear so it can keep up with the spooky season. The Resident Evil overlords, Capcom, have delivered several juicy details about upcoming projects during their October showcase regarding the horror titles.

Games like Call of Duty have a multitude of different versions of their games, raising the prices due to the assortment of goods inside each edition.

Resident Evil has cottoned on to this and is giving fans gear worthy of being in a collection. There are a couple of different editions of Resident Evil 4 you can get your mitts on.

How much will the Resident Evil 4 remake cost?

For you eager beavers, the ​​Resident Evil 4 remake can be pre-ordered on Amazon for $59.99 USD. This will just give you the main version of the game, and if you just want to play the title without unwrapping collectibles, this is the perfect thing for you.

You can get the Resident Evil 4 remake on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox Series X all for the same price.

The Deluxe Edition provides fans with a little extra bang for their buck. It’ll cost you $69.99 USD and will give you a few extras, including:

Accessories

Costumes

Deluxe weapons

Filters

Treasure map expansion

Image via Capcom

The Collectors Edition, though, will cost a pretty penny. To be fair, it gives fans a bunch of things to look forward to like:

Artbook

Collector’s Box

Digital Soundtrack

Extra DLC Pack

Game

Leon Figure

Poster

Steelbook

Image via Capcom

This edition of the game will cost $249.99 and will give fans all they could desire.

Get your piggy banks, break them open and get counting. For the Collectors Edition, you’ll need all the cash you can find. The Deluxe and Collectors editions aren’t available for purchase as of yet, so you’ve got time to get saving.

Resident Evil 4 will drop onto next-gen consoles on March 24 next year.