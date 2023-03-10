Where does Resident Evil 4 take place?

Resident Evil IV is the remake of the 2005 game created by Capcom and brings fans back to the horrifyingly exciting experience of surviving against ungodly enemies lurking around every corner, waiting to take you down.

The game will be updated for later consoles, improving graphics, and mechanics as we usher in the immersive, remastered, horror era.

Players will get to play Leon S. Kennedy as he comes to grips with a hostage situation involving a high-profile individual. You might want to grab a friend and keep the lights on, as this installment was known for an incredibly immersive atmosphere, and fantastic story. Prepare to be frightened.

Where does Resident Evil IV take place?

Image via Capcom

We’ll jump back into a reinvigorated title where players can either relive the adventure through Spain or dive head-first into the challenge for the first time. Unfortunately, players will be placed into an unnamed village in Spain, so we won’t be able to check it out in real life.

Leon, a federal agent, has been asked to save the President’s daughter, Ashley Graham, from a cult keeping her captive.

Players will experience the cult firsthand, taking on grotesque creatures as they try to save Ashley and prevent a worldwide catastrophe from unfolding right in front of their eyes.

You’ll be placed in a rural village where players must question the villagers and handle crazy enemies as you delve deeper.

Resident Evil IV is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on PC.