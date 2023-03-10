Here are the minimum requirements for Resident Evil 4 remake

See if you have a PC that can run the game.

Resident Evil 4, one of the most iconic games of the franchise, is getting a remake for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on March 24.

Resident Evil 4 remake is currently on pre-sale, but before you buy the game for PC, it’s safer to check what are the minimum and recommended specs you must have in order to run the game without lagging, to ensure you can have an optimal experience while playing or re-playing this classic.

Fortunately, CAPCOM has already made available the minimum and recommended requirements to play Resident Evil 4 remake on PC, which can be found below.

All PC system requirements for Resident Evil 4 remake

Minimum PC requirements for Resident Evil 4 remake

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 / Intel Core i5-7500 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM DirectX: 12

12 Storage: File size is currently unknown

File size is currently unknown Operational System: Windows 10 64-bit

The developers noted that players with these PC specs should set Resident Evil 4 remake to “Prioritize performance” in the graphic settings. The estimated performance for these specs is getting 45FPS for playing in 1080p, although the framerate might drop in “graphics-intensive” scenes.

If you have money to afford better specs to play Resident Evil 4 remake, you can check the recommended requirements below.

Recommended PC requirements for Resident Evil 4 remake

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7 8700 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 DirectX: 12

12 Storage: File size is currently unknown

File size is currently unknown Operational System: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

These specs should grant you get 60FPS while playing Resident Evil 4 remake in 1080, but again, the developers have noted the framerate might drop in intense graphic scenes.