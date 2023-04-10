The developers of the Resident Evil 4 remake had the daunting task of reimagining one of the most beloved games of all time, but the team at Capcom was up to it and then some. It’s an excellent re-telling of the game, and it also even includes the fun and addictive mode, The Mercenaries.

Added to the game as a free DLC just two weeks after launch, The Mercenaries adds extra playtime to anybody’s RE4 remake fun. The replayable mode rewards high scores with several characters on different stages.

Each character has different weapons and abilities, and each stage has different sets of enemies, so there’s a good reason to play through every one of them as you attempt to climb the in-game leaderboards.

Here are all of the unlocks in the free DLC mode for RE4 remake.

All RE4 remake Mercenaries unlocks

Screengrab via Capcom

At the launch of The Mercenaries, there are just a few unlocks to be had. There are four total characters and three total stages. Here’s how to unlock them all.

All Resident Evil 4 remake Mercenaries characters

Leon: Unlocked by default

Unlocked by default Luis: Get A rank or higher on any stage while playing as Leon.

Get A rank or higher on any stage while playing as Leon. Krauser: Get A rank or higher on any stage while playing as Luis.

Get A rank or higher on any stage while playing as Luis. HUNK: Get A rank or higher on any stage while playing as Krauser.

You only need to get a score of 100,000 or higher to achieve an A rank. This can be done by achieving a high combo, using Mayhem mode to get more score, and killing all 150 enemies while surviving the stage.

All Resident Evil 4 remake Mercenaries stages

Village: Unlocked by default.

Unlocked by default. The Castle: Finish the Village stage once.

Finish the Village stage once. The Island: Finish the Castle stage once.

All rewards in Resident Evil 4 remake Mercenaries

Screengrab via Capcom

There’s just one unlockable weapon in The Mercenaries at launch, but it’s one of the most powerful weapons in the game: the Handcannon magnum.

Handcannon: Get S rank or above on all stages in The Mercenaries. The weapon can then be purchased from the Extra Content Shop for 1,000 CP.

This is a way, way faster and way easier method of unlocking the Handcannon in RE4 remake. The only alternative method of unlocking the powerful gun is to complete the campaign on Professional difficulty without using any bonus weapons.

Once unlocked, you can purchase the Handcannon in the Extra Content Shop to use it in the campaign on successive playthroughs of the game’s stellar storyline.