Resident Evil 4 remake’s free Mercenaries DLC has a launch date

Resident Evil 4 remake went live on March 24, and the premiere date of its free DLC Mercenaries was revealed in the game’s launch trailer.

The launch trailer discloses that the Mercenaries DLC will be released on April 7 and will be free for everyone that already owns Resident Evil 4 remake, which was already teased previously.

The Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil games is beloved by the fanbase. It’s basically an additional survival mode, which makes players eliminate as many enemies as they can in a certain amount of time. For doing so, they will be awarded points. Naturally, more points are given to the players once they kill bosses, which are much tougher to take down.

Originally, the mode made players clean the hazardous Raccoon City with limited time and supplies, though this was changed in Resident Evil 4, and its remake will follow suit.

With two weeks left to the launch of the Mercenaries DLC, Resident Evil 4 remake players will have enough time to save Ashley Graham as Leon S. Kennedy. With the improved gameplay elements, which are said to make the experience much scarier and tougher, the game is surely a challenge for both long-standing fans of the series and new players.

Those who are wondering whether they should obtain Resident Evil 4 remake or not should just take a look at the reviews. The game quickly secured critical acclaim, making itself one of the best releases of 2023 so far.