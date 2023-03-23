Does Resident Evil 4 remake include Mercenaries mode?

As the release date for Resident Evil 4 remake draws near, fans are looking to preload the game ahead of the action. If you’re curious about what to expect, reviews are already out, and there are plenty of gameplay trailers to watch. Developer Capcom has even released an anime that teases additional content.

Players who want to preload the game before its release time on March 24 should ensure they have enough free space on their console or PC, as Resident Evil 4 remake has a large file size. This size is justified, however, as the Resident Evil 4 remake includes DLC and additional content—including a fan-favorite mode.

Will Resident Evil 4 remake have Mercenaries mode?

Yes, Resident Evil 4 remake will have Mercenaries mode, according to the game’s third trailer. It won’t be available at launch, however, as Capcom is looking to add it in a follow-up DLC that will be free to download.

In earlier releases, players were required to complete the main story to unlock the Mercenaries mode. Capcom hasn’t confirmed if this is also the case for Resident Evil 4 remake.

Mercenaries mode is essentially a time-based challenge where players are required to acquire the highest amount of points possible on a timer. When the timer hits zero, a rescue chopper arrives, marking the end of a session. From challenging various bosses to being able to play as different characters, Mercenaries mode served as a quick in-and-out adventure for Resident Evil fans.