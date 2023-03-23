What time is Resident Evil 4 Remake coming out?

Resident Evil 4 remake is almost here, and with reviews already out, fans can’t wait to dive into the waves of nostalgia. Considering Separate Ways DLC could also be in the mix, there will be lots of content to explore in the game, with Capcom recently teasing just some of this in a short anime.

While some fans may want to keep it traditional and consider playing the previous Resident Evil titles before dipping their toes into Resident 4 remake, you don’t need to play any other Resident Evil game before playing the latest release. There’s also not enough time for fans to play through all of them and make it in time for the release since the game’s scheduled to release on March 24. Want to know the exact time Resident Evil 4 remake will release? Read on to find out.

When exactly is the Resident Evil 4 Remake release time?

A Reddit post claims that Resident Evil 4 remake will release on March 24, at midnight local time for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. This means that as soon as your calendar turns to March 24, you should be able to play Resident Evil 4 Remake. While this hasn’t been confirmed by Capcom, Steam is currently running a countdown that seems to back up this claim. The countdown appears to be counting down to midnight in local time, meaning the hours remaining will differ depending on your time zone.

At the time of writing, Resident Evil 4 remake is available for preload. Fans looking to play the game on its day of release can search its title on their respective digital stores and start downloading it on March 23.