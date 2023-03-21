Is the Separate Ways DLC included in Resident Evil 4 remake?

Resident Evil 4 Remake will re-envision the beloved entry in Capcom’s long-running horror series on PC and the current generation of consoles. This upcoming re-release will showcase the game with massively upgraded graphics and improved mechanics.

Resident Evil 4 plans on retaining the iconic third-person shooter’s core gameplay mechanics and original storyline with slight alterations. Veterans of the original may note several previously ingrained mechanics, such as quick time events, will be completely removed. Players have also heavily speculated the title may see story alterations in order to better align with other games in the Resident Evil franchise.

Along with the base storyline, Resident Evil 4 has had its alternative campaign, Separate Ways, where players went through the story as Ada Wong. Many prospective RE4 Remake players have been curious about whether or not this DLC will be included. This is everything we currently know about Separate Ways in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Will Separate Ways be in Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Separate Ways is an alternative campaign originally released as a free DLC for Resident Evil 4. This unique campaign looked at the same storyline from the perspective of Ada Wong, another character crucial in the Resident Evil storyline.

Resident Evil 4 Remake releasing. 😎

But seriously, its pretty simple. RE:4 has something of a DLC pipeline to go through, with Mercenaries & PSVR2 stuff being free updates post-launch for RE:4, and Separate Ways as more extensive paid DLC to be delivered probably later this year https://t.co/lSDJkq4rYa — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) March 17, 2023

Resident Evil leaks suspect the Separate Ways DLC will be a paid expansion that will be released sometime after RE4 Remake launches. Capcom has already confirmed several post-launch free content updates such as Mercenaries and PlayStation VR2, though have notably remained silent on the game’s popular DLC.

If we can glean anything from previous Resident Evil launches, likely Capcom may include Separate Ways for a higher price sometime down the line.

For now, players can only wait and see the status of Separate Ways.