All Resident Evil 4 Remake characters

Resident Evil 4 is not only one of the most popular games in the Resident Evil franchise, but one of the most beloved survival horror titles ever released. This iconic Capcom game will receive an updated remake on March 24, re-releasing on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Resident Evil 4 remake will reimagine the beloved game on the next generation of consoles, bringing about a massive graphical overhaul and improving upon the game’s fluidity and mechanics. Though potentially focusing more on Resident Evil’s horror elements, this remake is expected to keep the original game’s main storyline intact.

Players will assume the role of Leon Kennedy as he tracks down the president’s daughter, Ashley Graham, in an infected, infested rural village. As the Resident Evil franchise is infamous for mixing up its story and reworking old plotlines or characters, this is everything we know about the characters in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

All characters in the Resident Evil 4 Remake

While most of the main storyline in the Resident Evil 4 remake is expected to remain the same, rumors have circulated that Capcom could be altering the story in minor ways. Despite this, the actual cast from the game’s initial release will carry over. Below is the full list of characters that we can expect to see in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Leon Kennedy

Ashley Graham

Luis Sera

Ada Wong

Ingrid Hunnigan

Albert Wesker

Bitores Méndez

Ramon Salazar

Osmund Saddler

Jack Krauser

Merchant

Players will take on the role of Leon Kennedy as the U.S. government agent works to track down Ashley Graham, the president’s daughter who has been kidnapped by a strange cult in a Spanish village. The plot thickens as Kennedy discovers of much wider conspiracy that could threaten the entire world.

From fellow agent Ada Wong to the mysterious Merchant, there are plenty of colorful and dangerous characters that players will meet and battle against in the Resident Evil 4 remake.