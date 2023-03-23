All Resident Evil 4 remake costumes

Nostalgia in style.

Image via Capcom

With an anime thrown into the mix, fans’ eager wait for Resident Evil 4 remake has only grown toward the release. While most players are still on the patient route, others may have lost the battle against their curiosity, checking out Resident Evil 4 remake reviews as they wait.

For players new to the series, gameplay trailers may give the impression that Resident Evil 4 remake is a horror game that will have your heart racing. While this may be the case, depending on your tolerance of horror, Capcom’s remake also offers a variety of outfits to unlock which are sure to lighten up the mood.

Here are all the available costumes in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Leon’s outfits and accessories in Resident Evil 4 remake

NameAppearanceHow to unlock
Default CostumeBrown coatUnlocks from the beginning
Coatless CostumeA coatless styleUnlocks from the Story Mode
Raccoon City Police CostumeA police outfitUnlocks after finishing the game’s Story Mode (Awaiting confirmation)
Chicago Typewriter CostumeA typewriter’s outfitUnlocks after finishing the Separate Ways DLC (Awaiting confirmation)
Casual OutfitA casual typeUnlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
Romantic OutfitA romantic outfit with a medieval styleUnlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
Hero CostumeA hero’s outfitUnlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
Villain CostumeA villain’s outfit Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
Sporty SunglassesSunglassesUnlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake

The Extra DLC pack for Resident Evil 4 remake comes bundled with the Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition versions.

Ashley’s outfits in Resident Evil 4 remake

NameAppearanceHow to unlock
Default OutfitBrown CoatUnlocks from the beginning
Pop Star OutfitAn outfit fit for starsUnlocks after completing the game’s story mode (Awaiting confirmation)
Medieval Armor CostumeA Medieval armorUnlocks after completing the Separate Ways DLC (Awaiting confirmation)
Casual OutfitA street styleUnlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
Romantic OutfitA romantic style similar to Leon’sUnlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake

Ada’s outfits in Resident Evil 4 remake

NameAppearanceHow to unlock
Default CostumeBrown coatUnlocks from the beginning
Combat Gear CostumeA padded version decked with combat gearUnlocks after completing the game’s story mode (Awaiting confirmation)