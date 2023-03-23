All Resident Evil 4 remake costumes

With an anime thrown into the mix, fans’ eager wait for Resident Evil 4 remake has only grown toward the release. While most players are still on the patient route, others may have lost the battle against their curiosity, checking out Resident Evil 4 remake reviews as they wait.

For players new to the series, gameplay trailers may give the impression that Resident Evil 4 remake is a horror game that will have your heart racing. While this may be the case, depending on your tolerance of horror, Capcom’s remake also offers a variety of outfits to unlock which are sure to lighten up the mood.

Here are all the available costumes in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Leon’s outfits and accessories in Resident Evil 4 remake

Name Appearance How to unlock Default Costume Brown coat Unlocks from the beginning Coatless Costume A coatless style Unlocks from the Story Mode Raccoon City Police Costume A police outfit Unlocks after finishing the game’s Story Mode (Awaiting confirmation) Chicago Typewriter Costume A typewriter’s outfit Unlocks after finishing the Separate Ways DLC (Awaiting confirmation) Casual Outfit A casual type Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake Romantic Outfit A romantic outfit with a medieval style Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake Hero Costume A hero’s outfit Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake Villain Costume A villain’s outfit Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake Sporty Sunglasses Sunglasses Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake

Screengrab via Capcom Screengrab via Capcom

The Extra DLC pack for Resident Evil 4 remake comes bundled with the Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition versions.

Ashley’s outfits in Resident Evil 4 remake

Name Appearance How to unlock Default Outfit Brown Coat Unlocks from the beginning Pop Star Outfit An outfit fit for stars Unlocks after completing the game’s story mode (Awaiting confirmation) Medieval Armor Costume A Medieval armor Unlocks after completing the Separate Ways DLC (Awaiting confirmation) Casual Outfit A street style Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake Romantic Outfit A romantic style similar to Leon’s Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake

Screengrab via Capcom Screengrab via Capcom

Ada’s outfits in Resident Evil 4 remake