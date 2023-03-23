All Resident Evil 4 remake costumes

With an anime thrown into the mix, fans’ eager wait for Resident Evil 4 remake has only grown toward the release. While most players are still on the patient route, others may have lost the battle against their curiosity, checking out Resident Evil 4 remake reviews as they wait.
For players new to the series, gameplay trailers may give the impression that Resident Evil 4 remake is a horror game that will have your heart racing. While this may be the case, depending on your tolerance of horror, Capcom’s remake also offers a variety of outfits to unlock which are sure to lighten up the mood.
Here are all the available costumes in the Resident Evil 4 remake.
Leon’s outfits and accessories in Resident Evil 4 remake
|Name
|Appearance
|How to unlock
|Default Costume
|Brown coat
|Unlocks from the beginning
|Coatless Costume
|A coatless style
|Unlocks from the Story Mode
|Raccoon City Police Costume
|A police outfit
|Unlocks after finishing the game’s Story Mode (Awaiting confirmation)
|Chicago Typewriter Costume
|A typewriter’s outfit
|Unlocks after finishing the Separate Ways DLC (Awaiting confirmation)
|Casual Outfit
|A casual type
|Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
|Romantic Outfit
|A romantic outfit with a medieval style
|Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
|Hero Costume
|A hero’s outfit
|Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
|Villain Costume
|A villain’s outfit
|Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
|Sporty Sunglasses
|Sunglasses
|Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
The Extra DLC pack for Resident Evil 4 remake comes bundled with the Digital Deluxe and Collector’s Edition versions.
Ashley’s outfits in Resident Evil 4 remake
|Name
|Appearance
|How to unlock
|Default Outfit
|Brown Coat
|Unlocks from the beginning
|Pop Star Outfit
|An outfit fit for stars
|Unlocks after completing the game’s story mode (Awaiting confirmation)
|Medieval Armor Costume
|A Medieval armor
|Unlocks after completing the Separate Ways DLC (Awaiting confirmation)
|Casual Outfit
|A street style
|Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
|Romantic Outfit
|A romantic style similar to Leon’s
|Unlocks after purchasing the Extra DLC Pack for Resident Evil 4 remake
Ada’s outfits in Resident Evil 4 remake
|Name
|Appearance
|How to unlock
|Default Costume
|Brown coat
|Unlocks from the beginning
|Combat Gear Costume
|A padded version decked with combat gear
|Unlocks after completing the game’s story mode (Awaiting confirmation)