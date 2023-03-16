When does Release Evil 4 Remake release?

Resident Evil 4 is among the most beloved additions to Capcom’s popular, long-running zombie franchise. Originally released in Jan. 2005, Resident Evil 4 will return to modern consoles after 17 years with the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The remake is expected to drastically improve graphics and finely tune the third-person gameplay and many fans and newcomers have high hopes for the new release.

Resident Evil 4 Remake plans to launch across almost all modern consoles and PC, including PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The horror game will also drop new content on the PS VR2 sometime later in the year for what is potentially going to be the most immersive Resident Evil experience yet.

For those who want to get their hands on this highly-anticipated remake, you do not have much longer to wait.

When will Resident Evil 4 Remake release?

Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24, 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Steam. Capcom producers have confirmed Resident Evil 4 will take approximately the same time as the original to complete.

Though it will retain the core gameplay and story, fans are expecting Resident Evil 4 Remake to slightly alter the plot in order to make it more cohesive with the other games in the franchise. Players will still follow Leon Kennedy on his mission to rescue to president’s kidnapped daughter, watching as other characters are introduced and a much grander plot is gradually revealed.

Gameplay itself will remain similar to the iconic third-person perspective that helped redefine the genre. Veteran players may notice quick-time events will be removed and new optional missions will also be found around the map.

While long-time players can look forward to re-experiencing the legendary title again, there appears to be plenty of new content coming to Resident Evil 4 as well.