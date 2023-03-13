Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the most anticipated launches of the first semester of 2023. The game is one of the best of the Resident Evil franchise and is gaining a remake to new platforms nearly 20 years after its original release.

While returning players are eager to once again play as the North American agent Leon Scott Kennedy and those who never played the first edition are eager to finally know why Resident Evil 4 has kept its status after so much time, Resident Evil 4 remake won’t be available for all gaming platforms on day one of launch.

Naturally, Nintendo Switch owners are wondering if it will be possible to play Resident Evil 4 remake on their console. Here is everything we know about Capcom’s plans for launching Resident Evil 4 remake for Nintendo Switch.

Can you play Resident Evil 4 remake on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, Resident Evil 4 remake won’t launch for Nintendo Switch. The only platforms the game will launch on are PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

It’s currently unclear whether Capcom is planning to port the game to Nintendo Switch at a later date, but the answer is likely no, given the hardware limitations the Nintendo Switch has when it comes to supporting AAA titles. Even PC users with recommended specs can experience FPS drops, according to Capcom, so it’s hard to imagine Resident Evil 4 remake properly working on Nintendo Switch.

It’s possible, however, that Resident Evil 4 remake becomes available on Nintendo Switch in the future with a cloud-only version like Resident Evil 2 remake and Resident Evil 3 remake did. These games became available on Nintendo Swtich years after their initial release.

Capcom is set to launch Resident Evil 4 remake on March 24 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.