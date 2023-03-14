Can you play Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck?

It has to keep up with the times, right?

Resident Evil 4 Remake will introduce fans’ favorite characters to the latest generation of consoles and also PC. While fans who’ve already played the title after its 2005 release will get to relive their fond memories, a younger generation will be witnessing a piece of gaming history.

Considering Resident Evil 4 Remake’s low system requirements, most PCs are likely to be up-to-date and geared enough to provide a smooth gaming experience.

However, when modest system requirements are at play, fans naturally start wondering about a title’s availability on Steam Deck.

Does Resident Evil 4 Remake run on Steam Deck?

Yes, you can play Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck, as many players confirmed the game’s Steam Deck compatibility during the Chainsaw Demo.

Though Resident Evil 4 Remake runs on Steam Deck, it’s still not completely optimized for Valve’s handheld gaming device. Steam Deck seems to be averaging around 30-45 frames per second while running Resident Evil 4 Remake with occasional frame drops.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24, and it’s quite likely for Capcom to push out optimization updates until and after that date. Given Steam Deck’s niche status compared to other platforms, an optimization patch may not be on top of the developers’ to-do list, meaning fans will need to lower their graphical settings until more optimization patches arrive for Steam Deck.

Resident Evil 4 Remake won’t release as an Xbox Game Pass title, and players will need to purchase the title from the respective game stores of their platforms for a nostalgic bite of classic horror.