Is Resident Evil 4 remake on Xbox Game Pass?

Find out if you can use your Game Pass subscription to play the game.

Nearly 20 years after its launch, Resident Evil 4 is finally getting a remake at the end of March 2023, allowing players to enjoy the game on next-gen platforms like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Because the Resident Evil 4 remake is being released on Xbox Series X|S, many players wonder whether the horror title will become a part of the Xbox Game Pass digital library. Microsoft’s paid subscription service allows players to play up to 100 games on Xbox, PC, or both platforms—depending on their plan—for a monthly fee. But, will the Resident Evil 4 remake join the Game Pass catalog?

Will the Resident Evil 4 remake be on Xbox Game Pass?

Resident Evil 4 remake hasn’t been confirmed to join the Game Pass catalog on day one, therefore, Xbox and PC players will have to buy a copy of the game if they wish to play it right away. Capcom, the developer and publisher of the Resident Evil 4 remake, has no history of adding its titles to Game Pass on day one.

This doesn’t mean, however, that the Resident Evil 4 remake will never make its way into the Game Pass catalog. Capcom has made some of its games available in Microsoft’s paid subscription service after the initial launch period. Some of the publisher’s games that were added to Game Pass include Resident Evil 7, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter Rise.

The Resident Evil 4 remake will be released on March 24 for PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X|S. There’s a demo available for free if you want to have a tester before committing to buying it. The game will not launch for Nintendo Switch or Xbox One, and there are currently no plans to launch the title for these platforms.

If you’re planning to play the Resident Evil 4 remake on your PC, you can check if it meets the minimum requirements to run the game here.