Resident Evil 4 Remake: gameplay, trailers, and latest news

Resident Evil 4 is among the most popular additions to Capcom’s long-running franchise. After nearly 17 years since its initial release, Resident Evil 4 is going to be reimagined on the next generation of consoles.

This updated version will release on Mar. 24, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Steam.

Here’s everything we know about the new RE4 Remake.

Gameplay and story changes in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake will re-envision the iconic third-person shooter with radically improved graphics and much tighter gameplay.

Players may see some features, such as quick time events, completely removed while new, additional content plans to be included.

Story-wise, Resident Evil 4 Remake will include the original cast of characters, from Ada Wong to Wesker. The remake will follow the same storyline, as Leon Kennedy is sent to a rural Spanish village to recover the president’s kidnapped daughter. Interviews with producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi infer that the main storyline may see some slight alterations in order to better fit with other additions to the franchise.

Though sticking to much of the original game’s content, there will be extra side quests unique to the remake. The base game will still take 15 hours to complete, depending on difficulty and familiarity with the game, though a completionist run closer to 30 hours.

Resident Evil 4 Remake trailers

Excitement for the Resident Evil 4 Remake has been fueled by the continued release of trailers along with gameplay demonstrations.

Capcom’s Oct. 2022 gameplay trailer saw players relive the village sequence, one of the most iconic moments not only in Resident Evil history, but video game history.

Aside from gameplay showcases, Capcom has released three total trailers with each flaunting improved visuals on famous moments from the game.

Given that we are only weeks away from launch, we will likely not see any more trailers until Resident Evil 4 Remake’s full release.