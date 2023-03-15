How long is Resident Evil 4 Remake?

Resident Evil 4 is an iconic title in Capcom’s long-running horror franchise that has been revitalized with a recent remake. By enhancing graphics and tuning up gameplay, the latest generation of consoles can re-experience Resident Evil 4 like never before.

The upcoming title, set to release on March 23, is expected to remain true to the original title for the most part. Resident Evil 4 remake will feature the same list of beloved characters, such as Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, Wesker, and more. Despite this, Resident Evil 4 may slightly alter some of the original title’s storyline.

Given that any changes could alter the remake’s main storyline, many potential players have wondered if this will impact the length of the game. This is everything we currently know about the Resident Evil 4 remake‘s story length.

How long does it take to beat the Resident Evil 4 remake?

In an interview with Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi, the horror remake will be the same approximate length as the original game. Each player’s exact playtime will vastly differ depending on skill, difficulty setting, and optional side content. If players are trying Resident Evil out for the first time or have the game cranked up to the hardest difficulty, you can likely expect to put more hours into the game.

On average, the Resident Evil 4 remake is expected to take up to 15 hours to complete the main game. If you are looking to complete every possible optional objective, this playtime will more than double to 31 hours. With quality-of-life increases to the general gameplay, this time could also slightly shrink down.

This immensely popular title will see players assume the role of Leon Kennedy in his search for the president’s kidnapped daughter. While Resident Evil 4 begins simply enough, the plot quickly spirals into a globe-spanning threat. No matter how long it takes, players can look forward to setting out on this journey once again.