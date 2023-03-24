Finishing them all is a challenge, but well worth your time.

Fans of the Resident Evil franchise once again have something to spend many hours on as Resident Evil 4 remake was released on March 24.

The game, like the original, follows the story of a US agent Leon S. Kennedy, who is sent on a mission to rescue the daughter of the US president from a Spanish village. The area, however, is controlled by the violent cult of Los Illuminados, which will bring the players many thrills and obstacles throughout their gameplay.

Resident Evil 4 remake is said to revolutionize the title’s gameplay, making it way more challenging and scarier in many aspects. These changes have boasted acclaim from both critics and average players, who have been praising the game so far.

Besides finishing the main storyline, players will have the chance to complete numerous achievements and trophies, depending on which platform they’re playing the game. Finishing them all will be a hustle, since there are 40 trophies and achievements, though, for perfectionists it’s more than worth the hustle.

Here is the list of all Resident Evil 4 remake achievements and trophies.