Fans of the Resident Evil franchise once again have something to spend many hours on as Resident Evil 4 remake was released on March 24.
The game, like the original, follows the story of a US agent Leon S. Kennedy, who is sent on a mission to rescue the daughter of the US president from a Spanish village. The area, however, is controlled by the violent cult of Los Illuminados, which will bring the players many thrills and obstacles throughout their gameplay.
Resident Evil 4 remake is said to revolutionize the title’s gameplay, making it way more challenging and scarier in many aspects. These changes have boasted acclaim from both critics and average players, who have been praising the game so far.
Besides finishing the main storyline, players will have the chance to complete numerous achievements and trophies, depending on which platform they’re playing the game. Finishing them all will be a hustle, since there are 40 trophies and achievements, though, for perfectionists it’s more than worth the hustle.
Here is the list of all Resident Evil 4 remake achievements and trophies.
- Knife Basics: Parry an enemy with the knife.
- My Preferred Place: Upgrade a weapon.
- A Masterpiece: Get the exclusive upgrade for a weapon.
- Nice One, Stranger!: Complete a request for the Merchant.
- Talk About Near-Death Experience!: Rescue Ashley as she’s being carried away by the enemy.
- Harpoon Hurler: Defeat Del Lago.
- Revolt Against the Revolting: Destroy a Clockwork Castellan.
- Grilled Big Cheese: Defeat Bitores Méndez.
- Wave Goodbye, Right Hand: Defeat the Verdugo.
- Jack of All Trades: Complete all requests from the Merchant.
- Revolution Wind-Up: Destroy all Clockwork Castellans.
- Promising Agent: Complete the main story on Standard mode or higher.
- Mission Accomplished S+: Complete the main story on Standard mode with an S+ rank.
- Proficient Agent: Complete the main story on Hardcore mode or higher.
- S+ Rank Investigator: Complete the main story on Hardcore mode with an S+ rank.
- Peerless Agent: Complete the main story on Professional mode with an S+ rank.
- Sprinter: Complete the main story within 8 hours.
- Frugalist: Complete the main story without using a recovery item.
- Minimalist: Complete the main story using only knives and handguns [Including specific battles].
- Silent Stranger: Complete the main story without talking to the Merchant once.
- No Thanks, Bro!: Defeat Ramón Salazar.
- You’re Small Time!: Defeat Osmund Saddler.
- You Used to Be a Good Guy: Defeat Jack Krauser.
- Shield Your Eyes: Defeat 3 enemies at once with a flash grenade.
- Never Heard It Coming: Defeat a Garrador using only knives.
- Two Bugs, One Stone: Kill 3 parasites inside a Regenerator with a single bullet.
- You Talk Too Much!: Throw a grenade into Ramón Salazar’s mouth.
- Overkill: Use a cannon to defeat a zealot.
- Hope You Like Thrill Rides!: Make it through both minecart sections in the underground tunnel without taking damage.
- Capacity Compliance: Reach the top of the clock tower without the lift stopping once.
- Smooth Escape: Escape on the water scooter without taking any damage.
- Astute Appraiser: Sell a single treasure for at least 100000 Ptas.
- Bandit: Obtain all treasures indicated on the Village treasure map in a single playthrough.
- Raider: Obtain all treasures indicated on the Castle treasure map in a single playthrough.
- Burglar: Obtain all treasures indicated on the Island treasure map in a single playthrough.
- Amateur Shooter: Complete a game at the shooting range.
- Real Deadeye: Earn an S-rank in all games at the shooting range.
- Gun Fanatic: Obtain all weapons.
- Trick Shot: Shoot through and destroy 5 targets at the shooting range with a single shot.
- Cuz Boredom Kills Me: Obtain all trophies.