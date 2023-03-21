Should you play Resident Evil 3 remake before you play Resident Evil 4 remake?

Resident Evil is not only one of Capcom’s most successful flagship franchises, but also among the most popular, continuous series in gaming history with ten total releases. The first Resident Evil released in 1996 and Resident Evil Village is the enduring franchise’s most recent launch.

Given the franchise’s long history and oftentimes convoluted storyline, newcomers can be intimated by this daunting backlog. Resident Evil 4 Remake will re-imagine one of the most beloved inclusions on modern consoles, not only giving veteran Resident Evil players the chance to revisit the title but also drawing in new players.

Those being introduced through the upcoming remake may be unsure exactly what they need to know before embarking into Resident Evil 4. If you are wondering if you should first try any of the previous games, this is what you need to know.

Do you need to play other Resident Evil games before Resident Evil 4 Remake?

You do not need to play Resident Evil 3 or any other Resident Evil games before playing Resident Evil 4 Remake. Though the main character of the upcoming remake, Leon Kennedy, is featured in Resident Evil 2, which also saw its own recent remake, Resident Evil 4 can be played as a stand-alone game that does not require any previous knowledge from other titles.

Most Resident Evil games are fairly self-contained with little carrying over from previous titles. The only exception to this trend would be Resident Evil Biohazard and Resident Evil Village, which sees the most cohesive, continuous story from one game to the next. Still, playing previous Resident Evil games can enrich your experience by providing character backgrounds and context though it is far from necessary.

Though Resident Evil 4 intends to remain true to the original, leaks have speculated the remake may slightly alter its original storyline to better fit with other titles.