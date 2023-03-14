It would have been a nice Collector's Edition.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a remake of the original 2005 horror game, but with enhanced visuals and updates to fit in with today’s level of gaming and expectations. The remake will still have the same feel and essence as the original, and players must still fight a horrific battle between life and death, but it will be modernized with a reimagined storyline.

Launching on March 23 on PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X and S, and PC via Steam, there are three editions players can choose from, including Standard, Deluxe, and Collectors.

So, what’s included in the Collector’s Edition?

Everything included in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector’s Edition

In the Collector’s Edition, players will receive the following items:

A copy of Resident Evil 4 and a Steelbook

An extra DLC Pack Product Code: This is a set of DLC, including character outfits and handy items such as weapons.

A digital Soundtrack

A Leon S. Kennedy figure

An artbook

A special map

A Collector’s box

If you preorder the Collector’s Edition, you’ll also receive the preorder bonuses, which include the Attaché Case: ‘Gold,’ the Attaché Case: ‘Classic,’ the Charm: ‘Handgun Ammo,’ and the Charm: ‘Green Herb.’

Unfortunately, it’s unclear whether fans can still purchase the Collector’s Edition as this was a GameStop exclusive item, and GameStop released a memo canceling all preorders for the Collector’s Edition.

According to an updated memo from GameStop, cancelled RE4 CEs includes "all Store reservations as well as a portion of fully paid online reservations"



Customers with an affected CE reservation can roll their reservation to standard edition with a $10 discount https://t.co/QsmHMZdObU — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 8, 2023

So, while you may not be able to purchase the Collector’s Edition now or in the future, this was everything included in the Resident Evil 4 Remake Collector’s Edition.