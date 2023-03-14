Resident Evil 4 remake is an upcoming 2023 remake of the cult-classic Resident Evil 4 from 2005. The remake is a perfect upscaling of the original game with the harrowing atmosphere and chilling characters making their return, now in 4K. The original game was popular among fans everywhere, with many touting it to be the best game in the Resident Evil series. That sentiment still echoes today, leading up to its remake.

As rich as the game is in its environmental horror and masterful storytelling, the compelling characters are what really push this game to the next level. Behind these characters are the voice actors that make it all possible.

All voice actors for Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 remake has a full cast of both Japanese and English voice actors filled with extremely talented individuals. The game allows you to seamlessly switch between languages as per your preference, whether you would like to listen to the game in English or in the original Japanese. The talents behind the characters are as follows.

Character English VA Japanese VA Ada Wong Lily Gao Junko Minagawa Albert Wesker Connor Fogarty <unconfirmed> Ashley Graham Nicole Tompkins Akari Kito Bitores Mendez Cari-Hiroyuki Tagawa Takeshi Oba Ingred Hunnigan <unconfirmed> Yu Sugimoto Jack Krauser <unconfirmed> Kengo Tsujii Leon S. Kennedy Nick Apostolides Toshiyuki Morikawa Luis Sera Salvador Serrano Kenjirô Tsuda Merchant <unconfirmed> Shigeru Chiba Osmund Saddler <unconfirmed> Hôchû Ôtsuka President Graham Joe Thomas <unconfirmed> Ramon Salazar <unconfirmed> Cho

A few of the voice actors are currently unconfirmed, but seeing as how the game will release on March 24, it is only a matter of time until we learn of the rest of the cast. This article will be updated as we learn more.