Forget the remake, Resident Evil 4 now has its own anime and that’s all we need

The release of Resident Evil 4’s remake is just around the corner and the developer chose a peculiar way to advertise its upcoming title earlier today.

Capcom released a short anime with Ghibli-like drawings, made in collaboration with the studio Nippon Animation. The video is only a minute long, but it shows everything fans could have hoped for.

The mini-episode is called “Masterpiece Theater – Leon and the Mysterious Village.” This refers to Resident Evil 4 Remake’s first quest, which was already revealed through the game’s free demo last week.

The name of the episode also refers to the studio Nippon Animation that is known for creating the Masterpiece Theater show in the ’70s, which Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki contributed to.

The video tells a short story of the game’s main protagonist, Mr. Leon S. Kennedy, who’s looking for Ashley—the plot of the first quest in the remake. He’ll seek the help of the villagers to find her, and things won’t go as planned.

This sweet homage was considered a nice surprise to fans, and reactions on social media look overwhelmingly positive. The remaster, too, earned positive reviews from testers who could play it ahead of its release, including Dot Esports.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is planned to release on March 24, 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Steam.