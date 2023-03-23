What is the Resident Evil 4 remake download size? Total file size for all platforms

The release of the highly-anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake is right around the corner, so players don’t have long to wait before they can relive special agent Leon’s harrowing mission to rescue the US president’s daughter.

The remake of this classic survival horror is releasing on the latest generation of consoles, as well as PC, which means it will take up much more space on your gaming system than the original did almost 20 years ago.

Curious to know what the Resident Evil 4 remake total download size is on all gaming platforms? Well, we’ve got you covered.

What is the Resident Evil 4 remake total file size for all platforms?

The Resident Evil 4 remake releases for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC, on March 24, but the file size of the game will be different depending on what platform you choose to play on.

The Xbox Series X|S versions of Resident Evil 4 remake are available to preload now and weigh in at 67.18 GB.

On PlayStation 5, Resident Evil 4 remake takes up 58.4 GB, while the PS4 version of the game comes in at around 26.99 GB. This is somewhat surprising as typically PS5 versions of games tend to be smaller in size than their PS4 counterparts as Sony’s latest console has better compression technology.

Related: All Resident Evil 4 remake costumes

At the time of writing, we don’t know Resident Evil 4 remake’s file size for the PC. We can estimate that the total file size for the PC version of the game will range somewhere between the file sizes of the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game, with the file size likely being closer to the Xbox side of things at 67 GB—an educated estimate based on the file sizes of other games that release on multiple platforms.

Make sure to keep an eye out for this space as we will ensure to update this piece as and when new information drops about Resident Evil 4 remake’s PC file size.