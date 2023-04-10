How to get the Chicken Hat in the Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake had a successful debut, only taking two days to pass a massive sales milestone. While the franchise’s veteran fans relived its timeline and backstory, new players were introduced to a legendary series through a robust remake.

From solving clock puzzles to outmaneuvering hordes of enemies, the Resident Evil 4 remake is a thriller. In the game, players will get to equip various items and change the way their characters look.

Most items will excel at different areas, meaning each will come with different buffs, and some will may also look like they weren’t meant to be a part of the Resident Evil world, like the Chicken Hat.

How to unlock the Chicken Hat in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Players must create a New Game and complete it in Hardcore difficulty in under five hours and 30 minutes to get the Chicken Hat in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

The new instance has to be a “New Game” and not “New Game+.” Completing the game in Hardcore difficulty within the given time will result in a ranking of S+, unlocking the Chicken Hat in the process.

When the Chicken Hat becomes available, players can purchase it from the Extra Content Shop for 2,000 CP.

How to wear the Chicken Hat in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Buy the Chicken Hat from the Extra Content Shop.

Navigate to the Extras in the main or pause menus.

Choose Leon’s Accessories and equip the hat.

It isn’t possible to remove the Chicken Hat during gameplay, and players will need to repeat the steps above to unequip it.