Resident Evil 4 took only 2 days to pass a massive sales milestone

Resident Evil 4 is a phenomenal game, to say the least. This is not just from the review scores showering the game with tens and masterpiece ratings but also from the sales figures it has since produced.

In just two days, RE4 achieved three million units sold ultimately paving the way for the game to be one of the best-selling Resident Evil games in recent years. For context, the best-selling title currently is Resident Evil 7: Biohazard which racked up 11 million unit sales and revitalized the passionate community around the franchise.

In a blog by Capcom, it was revealed the series has now roared past 135 million units in sales. This number encompasses all released Resident Evil games that debuted back in 1996.

As soon as Resident Evil 4 was released, it was met with critical acclaim and praise from the people that dipped their toes into it. Positive reviews called the game a masterpiece and compared it to the original RE4 which was released in 2005 for the GameCube.

Overall, this situation is certainly a big win for Capcom as a lot of their main franchises are having good sales with Monster Hunter Rise selling around 12 million units worldwide and the aforementioned RE4 poised to be one of the company’s best-selling games. The development of Street Fighter 6 is also seemingly doing well and people are hyped up to play that game too, which bodes well for that franchise.