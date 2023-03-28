How to solve the clock puzzle in the Resident Evil 4 remake

Resident Evil 4 remake, similar to its original 2005 release, is brimming with vague and confusing puzzles. The puzzles in Resident Evil 4 often give players very little indication as how to solve it. Whether it be rotating Stone Pedestals or moving the hands of a clock, these puzzles can often be frustrating.

During Chapter Nine, players assume the role of Ashley. Though the subject of Leon’s rescue mission, the President’s daughter takes control of the story after Leon Kennedy is trapped in a metal cage. During this portion, players will run across a clock centric puzzle that is left rather open ended.

While players may infer that they have to move the hands of clock, it is not explicitly clear where the hands need to line up. If you are stuck on the clock puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake, here is what you need to do.

How to complete the clock puzzle in Resident Evil 4

While progressing through Chapter Nine of Resident Evil 4 remake as Ashley, players will eventually come into contact with grandfather clock, which players can interact with to freely change the positioning of the clock’s hands.

If players continue to search around the same room, you will encounter a table with a small piece of paper on it. On the paper reads ’11:04,’ or you are playing on Hardcore or Professional difficulty, the paper will instead read ‘7:00.’

Image via Capcom

As you may guess, this is the time that you need to input on the hands of the grandfather clock. Simply return to the clock and move the hour and minute hands to the corresponding directions. After doing this, an entirely new, hidden pathway will open up behind the clock.

Players need to make sure that they input the time that pairs with the difficulty they are playing on, as the path will not clear another difficulty’s time.

From here, players can advance on through Chapter Nine to hopefully free Leon.