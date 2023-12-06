All Remnant 2 Apocalypse mode rewards

Clearing Apocalypse mode in Remnant 2 is one of the most intense and difficult parts of the game. However, you are justly rewarded for battling the difficulty setting with excellent equipment options once a campaign is ended.

Apocalypse rewards in Remnant 2 are fantastic for a multitude of builds, including a ring that is build-defining. Before we begin, it is important to not how devastating Apocalypse mode is for Remnant 2 players. Getting one-shot is pretty easy on this difficulty, so it’s best that you are prepared by playing through multiple Adventure and Campaign modes beforehand to build resources and gear.

All Apocalypse mode rewards in Remnant 2

Currently, there are four rewards that are exclusive to Apocalypse, the hardest difficulty in Remnant 2. They include a Long Gun, a Melee Weapon, a Ring, and an Amulet. All but the Amulet are rewards for fully completing a Campaign of the game on Apocalypse difficulty—from start to finish.

Starkiller

This guy sells a lot of weapons right when you finish a campaign. Why was he saving them for right now? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Starkiller is a scoped gun that pierces enemies by default and has a high Mod Power attack which draws enemies together for five seconds. The Starkiller is purchasable from Brabus for free, after any character on a player’s account completes the campaign on Apocalypse difficulty.

Is the Starkiller good in Remnant 2?

The Starkiller is quite good, but only for specific builds. The Starkiller’s middling base damage and slower rate-of-fire means that you typically want to use it for builds where you are pumping up Weakspot damage. Sniper-based builds can find great use of this as part of their add-clearing capabilities, while many Skill or Mod Power focused builds can use it as an alright addition to their collection.

The Starkiller is far from a universally powerful gun for all builds in Remnant 2. Having a low rate-of-fire makes it somewhat niche compared to other weapons like the Chicago Typewriter. You can make up for its low rate-of-fire with rings like the Ring of Infinite Damage or focus on making its numbers bigger with items like the Burden of the Destroyer.

What is nice about the Starkiller is its piercing quality. Most Long Guns need to focus down a single enemy at a time or utilize mods to clear multiple adds at once. The Starkiller can just pierce through rows of monsters at a time, making it a natural pick for add clear—kind of like the Enigma, though taking the more ammo-hungry slot.

If your build isn’t super focused on Long Guns or can make up for the Starkiller’s middling single-target damage in other facets, it can very easily be the strongest part of your kit. Just be wary that this gun isn’t going to be the boss shredder that you might expect from the name.

Mutators that will make this thing shine include Battery and Ghost Shell for Weakspot shenanigans. A Wounds Mutator—Fetid or Twisting Wounds—can work fine for a build wanting to apply a Status Effect to a target. Fetid Wounds is generally easier to get, so we recommend it.

World’s Edge

Just like Starkiller, the World’s Edge sword can be picked up from Brabus for free once you complete a Campaign on Apocalypse difficulty. This weapon hits like a truck, having an 80 percent stagger modifier and has cleaving charge attacks that pierce enemies, dealing extra damage.

Is the World’s Edge good?

The World’s Edge is a solid melee weapon, though is better suited for builds that like Charged Melee Attacks. A stagger modifier of 80 percent is quite significant, giving the weapon some use as a get-off-me tool, like with the Abyssal Hook. However, unlike the hook, it’s special Charged Melee ability focuses less on stagger and more on damage, making it slightly better for melee-centric builds.

Dealing melee damage isn’t too hard in Remnant 2, with a handful of rings—such as the Fae Bruiser Ring and Fae Warrior Ring—giving massive rewards to those who dedicate themselves to the lifestyle. This sword is perfect for those styles of build, as it is a huge boon to charge attacks through the waves of energy that pierce enemies and have very valid width.

As a general melee weapon, the World’s Edge will definitely get the job done. 80 percent stagger and a beam that can sweep small adds off of their feet is all you can really ask a melee weapon to do for a generalist build. While we recommend the slightly heavier hitting Abyssal Hook for safety reasons, since it can get even more stagger, the World’s Edge can do close to the same job while looking much cooler.

Overall, while not a guaranteed part of any given kit, the World’s Edge will be an effective melee weapon. It’ll always be a consideration for a melee-centric build, though its lack of single-target damage might be the difference maker. Melee characters should have this in the wing as well as a single-target option, such as the Ritualist Scythe or Wrathbringer.

Devoured Loop

Reggie comes with so many helpful Rings. He kept this one for post-Apocalypse to give you a challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After a completed Campaign on Apocalypse mode, you can get the Devoured Loop from Reggie for 500 Scrap. This Ring grants a one percent chance, on critical hit, to refresh your Skill cooldowns. This can only happen once every 10 seconds. In addition, you take 10 percent bonus damage from all sources while wearing the Loop.

Is the Devoured Loop good?

The Devoured Loop is build-definingly strong, and is the best ring for any Skill build in Remnant 2. Any Skill build that is serious about spamming their Skill—such as the Ritualist—is basically forced to revolve around the Devoured Loop as their primary Skill Cooldown item.

Devoured Loop rests cooldowns, which is simply absurd. If you are capable of doing Apocalypse, this Ring can really unlock a myriad of very strong builds, from Miasma Ritualist to insta-revive Medic.

However, Devoured Loop can make builds feel a bit generic. That’s because most Devoured Loop builds utilize the Chicago Typewriter—the Long Gun with the highest Fire Rate and solid Crit Rate—with the Momentum Mutator. You spam bullets at a large enemy until your Skill proc resets and then you activate your Skill again.

This might seem like a simple build to handle, but the 10 percent damage taken debuff is a bit of a bummer. Your other Rings are either defensive to compensate for the gigantic hits you’ll end up taking or offensive in the hopes you can kill the enemy first. Bulwark stacking—with the Whispering Marble—isn’t a terrible idea, though you might want to boost your Critical Hit Rate—with Rings like the Atonement Fold—to guarantee Skill resets.

Participation Medal

This Amulet is a bit easier to get. If you’re willing to be a bit embarrassed. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The last Apocalypse reward, and the one added with The Awakened King, is the Participation Medal. This joke reference Amulet is given to you automatically after dying to a World Boss a random number of times. Wearing this grants you 10 Health, 10 Stamina, 10 percent Movement Speed, and 10 percent Damage Reduction.

Of the currently available items from Apocalypse mode, the Participation Medal has the strangest unlock requirements. At the current moment, it seems to be a random roll whenever you die to a World Boss—or when your friends die, if you’re waiting outside of the fog gate for Hardcore mode cheesing. This roll has taken players multiple different attempts, though around 10 seems to be the general consensus.

It’s not a very obvious pop-up, so be sure to check your inventory consistently if you plan on grinding this item out.

Is the Participation Medal good?

The Participation Medal serves a unique role as one of the best defensive Amulets in Remnant 2. While other Amulets focus squarely on Health or Damage Reduction as well as providing additional sources of damage, this one grants everything someone would want to survive—from Stamina and Movement Speed to Health and Damage Reduction. For a fast-paced game like Remnant 2, having that additional mobility can be really helpful.

That being said, it’s far from an optimal item. The Amulet slot is so huge in terms of damage-dealing potential, usually racking up around 20 to 25 percent damage for most builds. Replacing that extra damage with a solid improvement on survivability is usually not worth it.

That’s also due to how strong Rings are for defensive capabilities. Rings like the Black Cat Band, the Hardened Metal Band, and the Dried Clay Ring provide similar defenses without sacrificing a massive source of a build’s damage.

As a result, we can’t in good faith recommend the Participation Medal for any build. But, for a build that just wants to explore the countryside safely and with a 10 percent Movement Speed buff, you could do worse. Or if you just want to hang that “#1” around your neck for a while.