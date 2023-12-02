The Dried Clay Ring is a powerful item that takes full advantage of Remnant 2’s Bulwark mechanic. It was added to the game as part of The Awakened King, but playing the DLC doesn’t guarantee you’ll find this ring.

In fact, you need a decent bit of luck and probably a couple of Adventure Mode re-rolls in Losomn. This is Remnant 2, after all—so very little is completely set in stone. Here’s how you can get your hands on the Dried Clay Ring in Remnant 2.

How to get the Dried Clay Ring in Remnant 2, a guide

Looks brittle. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To obtain the Dried Clay Ring in Remnant 2, you must head to the Losomn realm where it can be discovered as a random world drop. This means it could be found anywhere during any Losomn adventure or reroll.

The most important thing to know is that the Dried Clay Ring is a random world drop. If you aren’t familiar with the terminology, what that means is that unlike certain boss or puzzle rewards that are guaranteed rewards, this ring may or may not spawn into any given World or Dungeon, and won’t necessarily be in the same place that your buddy found it.

At first, you might think that random world drop just means that it’s out of your hands and you should just keep playing the game while hoping that the RNG gods will eventually deem you worthy of new loot. While this method probably will eventually lead to you finding what you’re looking for, there are actually some great ways that you can influence random world drops and find the Dried Clay Ring faster and easier.

How to tell if the Dried Clay Ring spawned in your current roll

First and foremost, be aware that the Dried Clay Ring can only spawn as a world drop in Losomn. However, you don’t need to be playing The Awakened King to get the ring. It was added to Remant 2 alongside the DLC, but Losomn has existed since day one, and any Losomn adventure has a chance of spawning the Dried Clay Ring. But how you can be sure the ring has spawned this time around?

The easiest way is to abandon the desire of knowing if it spawned anywhere in Losomn, and instead look towards knowing whether it spawned in one of the most accessible world drop locations. There are plenty of different world drop locations, and some of them can’t be accessed until you’re nearing the final boss of a given Losomn roll.

If you are rolling Losomn adventures specifically in the hopes of finding the Dried Clay Ring (or any other specific world drop item), the easiest and fastest way to achieve your goal is by checking only at the world drop locations towards the start of a roll and re-rolling if it isn’t there. Sure, this leaves the possibility of re-rolling out of an Adventure Mode world that spawns the ring later on, but the time it takes to check an entire world isn’t worth the gamble of the potential wasted time. If you don’t find the Dried Clay Ring early on, you should move on and try again.

Reroll Losomn if you haven’t found the ring yet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For Losomn world drops, there is one very easy way of efficiently reaching early world drop points. Start a The Awakened King Adventure Mode roll, which will always spawn you at the docks in The Forlorn Coast. From these docks, there is a dungeon entrance in sewer tunnels that usually leads to The Forgotten Commune.

You can easily navigate to this dungeon because Leywise will always be located outside of it, and he has the blue NPC indicator on your map. You only need to kill two enemies to reach The Forgotten Commune—and once you’re in, the first short leg of the dungeon has a great chance of spawning any content that was added to Remnant 2 in The Awakened King DLC.

If you don’t find the Dried Clay Ring at the beginning of The Forgotten Commune, I recommend re-rolling The Awakened King and trying again. It will take you less than five minutes to check this drop point, so it is a wonderfully efficient method of loot-hunting. This is how I found the Dried Clay Ring and the Brewmaster’s Cork, and it took me less than 30 minutes to get both items.

Of course, this method is only necessary if you have hyper-specific world drop items in mind. If there are multiple different items you’re after and you haven’t earned all of the potential final boss rewards in The Awakened King, I suggest finishing the DLC content before re-rolling even if you didn’t find your desired loot early on.