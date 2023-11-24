How to get the Brewmaster’s Cork amulet in Remnant 2

Brewmaster’s Cork is one of the most unique amulets in Remnant 2. When used properly, it can significantly magnify the power of any build.

This amulet was added to the game as part of The Awakened King DLC, and unlike some of the amulets and rings found in The Forlorn Coast, the Brewmaster’s Cork requires a bit of luck to secure.

How to find the Brewmaster’s Cork in Remnant 2

The Brewmaster’s Cork is a random drop. While it was added to the game with The Awakened King, you don’t actually need to be playing the DLC storyline—so long as you are in Losomn, there is a chance that you can encounter this amulet as a world drop. With that said, playing The Awakened King on Adventure Mode probably helps your chances of encountering the random drop for one specific reason—re-rolls.

When I found the Brewmaster’s Cork, it was at the very beginning of The Forgotten Commune during an Awakened King Adventure Mode roll. Of course, that was lucky for me, but it’s actually also lucky for you. When the Forgotten Commune is rolled in The Awakened King, it can almost always be accessed via the sewer tunnels next to Leywise in The Forlorn Coast. This area is reachable after killing just two enemies, meaning it will take you next to no time to check if it spawned this time around.

Once you have actually entered The Forgotten Commune, the spot that you might encounter the Brewmaster’s Cork is easily reached, as shown in the video below. In fact, I found it even before the first checkpoint of The Forgotten Commune—and the first checkpoint is where the dungeon really begins.

It’s my lucky day. Video by Dot Esports

Of course, the Brewmaster’s Cork can spawn at any World-Drop location throughout Losomn, and there isn’t any guarantee that it will spawn at all in a given roll. This method isn’t guaranteed to get you the Brewmaster’s Cork on your first try, but given Remnant 2‘s procedural generation, there isn’t any single guaranteed way. Personally, I think that this method of rolling The Awakened King and checking the start of The Forgotten Commune is the most efficient way to get the Brewmaster’s Cork if that is your sole focus for the time being. Alternatively, if you play through any Losomn content enough, you are bound to encounter the random drop sooner or later.

Brewmaster’s Cork item stats

The Brewmaster’s Cork increases the amount of Concoctions that a player can have active at the same time by two, but that isn’t all. It also grants a two percent damage reduction per Concoction currently active. The Brewmaster’s Cork isn’t the only way to increase the amount of Concoctions you can have active at a single time, either. The best way to use this amulet is in conjunction with the Alchemist Archetype, which, when combined with the Brewmaster’s Cork, will allow for six active Concoctions and 12 percent damage reduction.

The damage reduction alone makes this a winning combination; when you also factor in the effects of whichever Concoctions you chose, it just becomes disgustingly strong. The only caveat to keep in mind is that you are setting yourself up for the constant side-gig of ensuring that your Concoction game is staying strong, but that’s a small price to pay for so much power (plus, if you’re running Alchemist, you’re already doing that anyway).