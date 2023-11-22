How to get the Wrathbringer in Remnant 2

Remnant 2’s DLC adds seven powerful new weapons to find, and one of them, the Wrathbringer, is catching players’ attention.

Wrathbringer is a devastating heavy melee weapon that hits up to 50 percent harder the more damage you take, which certainly sounds interesting and powerful, but actually getting your hands on the weapon is harder than it seems.

Remnant 2: How to get Wrathbringer

Kill The One True King after destroying his hammer to get Wrathbringer. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Wrathbringer is one of two new weapons you can get by beating the final boss of Remnant 2’s DLC, The One True King. It’s similar to the gigantic weapon he wields throughout the fight, but smaller and without all the corpses. You might have noticed you can damage and destroy the boss’s hammer during the fight, which stuns The One True King and makes him vulnerable while he resummons his weapon.

This is the trick to getting Wrathbringer. To make The One True King drop the Tormentor’s Pommel, crafting material you need to make Wrathbringer, you need to kill him after destroying his hammer, before he summons another one. This is a fairly large window of opportunity to kill the final boss, so you may even have done it without noticing.

If you kill The One True King at the right time, after destroying his hammer, he’ll drop the Tormentor’s Pommel. Bring this material to McCabe in Ward 13 along with seven Lumenite Crystal and 1,000 Scrap, and she’ll craft Wrathbringer for you.

If you kill The One True King at the wrong time, while he’s still wielding his hammer, you’ll get the Agony Spike crafting material instead. You can give this to McCabe to make the Monarch Long Gun, which is great at range, but not ideal if you were looking for a melee weapon. If this happens, you’ll have to reroll The Awakened King on Adventure Mode and fight the final boss again.

Wrathbringer has a built-in mod that can’t be removed called Awakening. It increases your melee damage by five percent every time you take damage, which stacks up to five times for a total of 50 percent. This is a substantial increase for a heavily armored melee character who’ll likely be taking damage often, and makes Wrathbringer absolutely worth considering if you enjoy this playstyle.