There are multiple weapons you can unlock as you progress through Remnant 2, and the Monarch is a long gun you can add to your collection. If you want to grab this weapon, you’ll have your chance while playing through the The Awakened King DLC, and it helps to bring a friend.

The Monarch drops off a particular boss you’ll encounter in The Awakened King DLC. The tricky part is making sure you have it to drop for you on a run because you can get a different material from this boss, depending on the gear you have on your character.

Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Monarch in Remnant 2.

Where to find the Monarch in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King DLC

Check out the Monarch Long Gun. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can craft the Monarch by looting the Agony Spike, a material dropped by the One True King. You will need to challenge and defeat the One True King during your Remnant 2 playthrough of The Awakened King DLC. This means you have to make it through the many locations of Losomn to reach his palace and choose to defy him, even though you might be tempted with the option of taking out Nimue instead.

The One True King can drop two items, though. He might drop the Agony Spike, or he might drop the Tormentor’s Pommel. If you want to get the Agony Spike, make sure to defeat the One True King while he is not downed from being stunned by freeing an ally from his hammer. This is a unique factor that determines which item will drop during this boss fight.

When you arrive to challenge the One True King, there are several chained-up Fae attached to his hammer. The hammer also has a health bar, and if it reaches zero, one of these Fae will fall from it. They then climb up the One True King during your battle against him in The Awakened King and briefly stun him, giving you several seconds to unleash a large amount of damage against him.

Make sure you don’t defeat him by stunning him, and he should drop the Agony Spike material. You’ll then be able to take it back to McCabe in Ward 13. If you’re like me and end up defeating the One True King while he’s stunned, you’ll instead receive the Tormentor’s Pommel to craft the Wrathbringer melee weapon in Remnant 2.