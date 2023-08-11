Remnant 2: How to get the Enigma weapon, explained

Throughout your playthroughs in Remnant 2, you will come across various crafting materials that might not spark much interest initially, but end up being used to craft some incredibly powerful gear.

A prime example of this is the Enigma, a special Handgun that shines in close-to-medium range engagements for those who happen to gather up its materials and craft it.

Considering the Enigma fires an electrical stream that automatically hits all targets within 7.5 meters, it’s likely well worth the investment for anyone looking to make life a bit easier in Remnant 2.

Enigma exact location in Remnant 2

As hinted at in its description, the main crafting ingredient for the Enigma—the Cipher Rod—can be found in the Labyrinth.

Within this returning world from Remnant: From the Ashes, finding the Cipher Rod requires some tinkering with the Fractured Ingress area’s changing portal.

In the Labyrinth, the Cipher Rod is located at the foot of a statue in a hidden area. Image by Dot Esports

Related: All Remnant 2 weapons and how to get them

How to reach the Cipher Rod in Remnant 2

From the Fractured Ingress checkpoint crystal, you will want to head left to the nearby room and proceed through the plus-shaped door. From there, there will be a small portal that noticeably changes destinations every couple of moments.

Wait in front of the portal until its preview shows a cracked circular platform, walk through the gate, and land on the ground that appears. Then, simply defeat the nearby enemies and look behind the statue to find the Cipher Rod.

The precise location of the changing portal in the Fractured Ingress area of the Labyrinth. Video by Dot Esports

Once you’ve obtained the Cipher Rod, the last step is to take it—as well as seven Lumenite Crystals and 650 Scrap—to McCabe in Ward 13 to craft the Enigma.

Related: Best ways to farm Scrap quickly in Remnant 2

Enigma full stats and weapon mod

The Enigma comes stock with the exclusive weapon mod, Chaos Driver. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the description, damage, magazine size, and other base weapon stats of the Enigma in Remnant 2:

Description : It shifts and rearranges itself at random, a miniature version of the Labyrinth it came from—and just as unpredictable.

: It shifts and rearranges itself at random, a miniature version of the Labyrinth it came from—and just as unpredictable. Damage: 22

22 RPS: Four

Four Magazine size: 25

25 Max ammo: 125

125 Ideal range: 12 meters

12 meters Falloff range: 12 meters

12 meters Critical Hit Chance: -10 percent

-10 percent Weak Spot Damage Bonus: No bonus damage

No bonus damage Stagger modifier: -15 percent

The Enigma comes stock with the exclusive weapon mod, Chaos Driver, which drives electrified rods into targets that deal Shock damage for 10 seconds, as well as tether to other rods within 10 meters to deal additional damage.

About the author