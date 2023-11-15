Remnant 2: How to get the Abyssal Hook in the Awakened King DLC

The Awakened King DLC is host to all sorts of goodies and loot in Remnant 2. In addition to the Ritualist Archetype, players can find an assortment of new gear and weapons, such as the Abyssal Hook.

This melee weapon is very powerful compared to the ease of acquisition, but more importantly it looks totally awesome. Read on to learn how you can pick up the Abyssal Hook in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2 The Awakened King: Abyssal Hook weapon stats

The Abyssal Hook is a devastating melee weapon shaped like, well, an abyssal hook. The weapon is an anchor that has been repurposed into a sledgehammer (or vice versa, depending on your perspective). If you’re familiar with Nautilus from League of Legends, then yes—it’s exactly what you’re picturing. If you’ve already fought the Sunken Witch in Awakened King, you’ll recognize this weapon—it is almost identical to hers.

The Abyssal Hook has the following stats:

101 Damage

Six percent Critical Chance

+85 percent Weak Spot Damage

80 percent Stagger Modifier

The Abyssal Hook also comes with a weapon Mod already equipped, called Fathomless Deep, which causes the following:

Charged melee hits grant Fathomless Deep, which increases Melee Stagger by 10 percent per stack for five seconds. Maximum of three stacks.

She’s beautiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Combining the Fathomless Deep passive with the already high Stagger Modifier on this weapon makes it an absolute unit after just a couple of power attacks. Additionally, the more you land, the easier it gets to keep doing so, as your attacks will have a massive chance of Staggering your Awakened King opponents.

How to get the Abyssal Hook in Remnant 2

While exploring the Forlorn Coast towards the beginning of The Awakened King DLC, you can find this melee weapon near the area where the Sunken Witch boss battle takes place. On the 3D map, the room containing this weapon is directly below the entrance to the Drowned Wen.

Get your Abyssal Hooks here! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The room itself can be accessed by climbing up a ladder that leads to what is unmistakably a sewer basin, in which two werebat/werewolf-looking beasts will attack you. After the surprise attack, you can find the Abyssal Hook by continuing into the only accessible room without coming back the way you came.

That wasn’t so difficult. Video by Dot Esports

I made getting the Abyssal Hook a priority during The Awakened King and you should too, unless you already have a powerful melee weapon you’re married to. You don’t need to have progressed the DLC story at all to access this area, and it can make a huge difference for the more annoying enemies, like the ones found in Glistering Cloisters.