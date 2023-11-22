How to get the Ring of Infinite Damage in Remnant 2

Perhaps the ring with the most alluring name of all in Remnant 2, the Ring of Infinite Damage is one heck of a promise. Of course you want infinite damage in a game as hard as Remnant 2. Well, The Awakened King has just that.

However, this Ring isn’t just lying around for the taking. It takes effort and knowledge to get the Ring of Infinite Damage during your first run of the Forlorn Coast. Let’s make sure you can get it immediately, shall we?

Obtaining the Ring of Infinite Damage in Remnant 2

To obtain the Ring of Infinite Damage in Remnant 2, you must spawn a Forlorn Coast map in Adventure Mode on any difficulty. You can do this by going to Adventure Mode at your Crystal in Ward 13.

All players in a group unlock the Ring of Infinite Damage simultaneously, so don’t worry about players having to wait in line for this generically useful ring.

1) Obtain the Misplaced Memoir

To begin your quest for the Ring of Infinite Damage, you must find the Misplaced Memoir in Remnant 2. To get to the Memoir, you’ll have to get through your first required dungeon on the Forlorn Coast. Like all required story dungeons, you simply need to look for the doorway with the exclamation mark above it, and you can’t go further into the Forlorn Coast until you clear it.

Once you clear this dungeon, you’ll be in the middle of the town. Snake your way through the town until you reach a large bell, the first of several you can find along the Coast. It will be about halfway up the cliff face you climb to reach the Palace of the One True King.

Once you get here, you’re in the right area. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you reach this bell, you will find a red, glowing pillar to the right of the wooden stage. Collect it to get the Misplaced Memoir. This is a key item that goes into the same space as your keys and other important items, like Ford’s Flashlight.

2) Obtain the Bookbound Medallion

Next, you’ll have to get the Bookbound Medallion from the Misplaced Memoir. Thankfully, to do this, you simply need to inspect the book by right-clicking.

Peaking into someone’s diary, are we? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Rotate the book until the latch on the side of it is close enough to your camera to give you the prompt to interact with it. This will open the book and reveal a small, metal amulet. The book will be discarded and you’ll receive a new item called the Bookbound Medallion, a pretty little circle that isn’t uncommon in Remnant 2.

However, we’re not shoving this into a door to open it. We’re going to be making a little trade.

3) Trade it with Scribe Leywise

The Royal Scribe is awfully interested in getting that book back. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Finally, you’ll have to talk to the old royal scribe, Leywise, the Fae hanging out in the sewers in the early part of Forlorn Coast, before the first dungeon of the map. Keep talking with him until he relents and starts revealing information to you, and you’re in the money.

Eventually, Leywise will notice you have the medallion—although he isn’t going to be very happy you opened his memoir. Maybe he shouldn’t be leaving it around for adventurers to find.

You must not give it to him the first time. Refuse him, and he’ll instead offer you a trade deal for a powerful item. At this point, you can hand it over. He’ll be grateful and hand over the Ring of Infinite Damage, your reward for handing the Bookbound Medallion over—but only after you deny him once.

Is the Ring of Infinite Damage good in Remnant 2?

The Ring of Infinite Damage is not very good in Remnant 2. The Ring grants an eight percent bonus to fire rate. Rings in Remnant 2 average around seven percent bonus damage (according to the Stone of Balance) without any conditions, so this is very slightly above what you might expect. However, since it only applies to fire rate, it only somewhat boosts the damage of guns.

Remnant 2. Fire Rate improves the damage of guns well, and it also works well with on-hit effects, such as the Hot Shot mod. This also works with powerful rings like the Devoured Loop, which relies on landing critical hits to function properly.

There are significantly better gun damage rings than the Ring of Infinite Damage in Remnant 2, though. Braided Thorns, available from Cass, increases Critical Chance by 15 percent after killing an enemy, making it easy to keep active and also improving your Skill damage. The Burden of the Destroyer tightens the ideal range of guns but improves all damage by 15 percent. The Probability Cord, from Earth’s Corrupted Harbor, pumps Critical damage by 30 percent, making your guns much more effective if they even have a passable critical hit rate.

That being said, while other rings are better for improving gun damage, there are only two other rings that improve Fire Rate. And not by much: the Frivolous Band only boosts it by 10 percent after a perfect dodge and the Compulsion Loop only by a maximum of 15 percent after killing three enemies.

The Compulsion loop is probably better than the Ring of Infinite Damage on the field, since it caps out at higher damage numbers. But, if a boss doesn’t have spawns, The Ring of ID proves superior.

Other items from the Misplaced Memoir

Why these scribes need to be so headshot-hungry, I’ll never know. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are two other items you can receive from the Misplaced Memoir. They include the following: