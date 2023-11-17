The Forlorn Coast is one of many locations you can visit in Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King DLC. In this area, you can find several bells, and when you find them all, your character will unlock the Dark Pact trait.

Tracking down the locations of these bells can take some time. When you find them all, the Dark Pact unlocks for your character, and you can place as many trait points into it as you like to see if it works well for your play style. You may have to reset your points to make it work, though. Here’s what you need to know about where to find all Forlorn Coast Bell locations in Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC.

Where to find all Forlorn Coast Bells in Remnant 2 The Awakened King

Unlocking the Dark Pact trait. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to track down three bells on the Forlorn Coast. You can do these bells in any order you like, and you won’t have to start over if you die when attempting to activate all three. You activate them by shooting them with any of your weapons, and it creates a massive chime.

A battle horn reacts to the bell, and several Fae always swoop in on your position. You’ll have to take them out. You might want to use your new weapons from The Awakened King DLC to take them out or equip your new mutators and put them to the test.

First bell location in Forlorn Coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the first Forlorn Coast bell close to the center of the map. You’ll find it right before you reach the harbor, where there are several boats underneath the wooden village, and there’s a checkpoint there. Hit the bell, and you can fight your first wave of Fae.

Second bell location in Forlorn Coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The second bell will be much further away. You will need to scale the Forlorn Coast in your Remnant 2 playthrough and make your way toward the Palace of the One True King. There is a checkpoint after you scale the side of a hill, and there is a slight incline you climb. You’ll have to jump off the roofs of buildings to reach this point, and the bell will be to the right when you reach the top before you reach the door leading to the palace.

Third bell location in Forlorn Coast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third bell is on the other side of the Palace of the One True King. You should already be on the trail of this one after you’ve hit the second bell. From here, continue going up the path until you’re inside the palace, and then make your way downward, there should be a door that leads back to the Forlorn Coast in the middle of a staircase taking you down. When you exit this area, take a right, and you can find a bell sitting on top of a pile of rubble.

After you defeat the Fae that arrives at the location, the Dark Pact trait unlocks for your Remnant 2 character. The Dark Pact trait “reduces the Grey Health Regeneration rate by nine percent,” and you can increase this reduction rate the more points you put into it, up to a total of 90 percent.