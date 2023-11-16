All mutators in Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC

Mutators are a great way to customize and make weapons unique in Remnant 2. For The Awakened King DLC, a handful of new mutators have been added, which can be added to some of your favorite weapons to enhance your arsenal.
Mutators drop when you defeat the tougher, corrupted enemies you encounter while exploring Remnant 2. The more you have in your arsenal, the stronger your weapons will become so you can take on the harrowing difficulties. Here’s what you need to know about every mutator added to Remnant 2 in The Awakened King DLC.
All weapon mods in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King
These weapon mods, referred to as mutators in Remnant 2, will drop while exploring The Awakened King map and taking down the elite, corrupted enemies. These foes have a distinct health bar at the top of the screen, a red aura around them that makes it look like they are glowing, and unique abilities that other enemies won’t have. For example, some of these foes might have “cloner,” “teleporter,” or “drain” keywords underneath their name, giving them dangerous abilities.
You only get to loot these weapons mods once, but they will remain on your character throughout the rest of your Remnant 2 playthrough. You can mix and match them with your weapons, swapping them out at any time to see what combinations fit best for your playstyle, and the type of class your character is playing, such as the archetype you can unlock in The Awakened King, the Ritualist.
These are all of the mutators you can find while playing Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King, and how you can get them.
|Mutator
|Mutator ability
|How to get
|Dreadful
|Increases your character’s Ranged Damage by two percent for every 10 percent of total health present as Great Health. Maxes out at a 20 percent increase.
|You can loot this off of the Dire Fiend, who is one of the first enemies you encounter in the Forlorn Coast.
|Executor
|Charged melee attacks increase the duration of enemies’ negative status effects by 10 percent of their original duration. However, the duration cannot exceed the original max.
|You have to defeat the witch performing a ritual in the Drowned Wen, where you go to unlock the Ritualist Archetype. However, the witch needs to complete the ritual for the Executor to drop.
|Fetid Wounds
|Increases the Critical Chance of this weapon by three percent per unique Negative Status Effect on an enemy for a maximum of a 15 percent increase.
|You can have Dwell craft this for you back at Ward 13.
|Guts
|Increases the Melee Critical Chance by five percent when Grey Health is present.
|You can loot this from the Cursed Wretch in The Forgotten Commune.
|Maelstrom
|Increases your weapon’s Elemental Damage by 5.5 percent for each unique Elemental Status Effect on a foe.
|You must battle the Mangled Atoner, whom you can find in the Forlorn Coast
|Prophecy
|Increases your character’s Mod Power Generation by three percent for 10 seconds, for a maximum of five stacks.
|You have to defeat the Wraithliege, who will spawn in the Pathway of the Fallen.
|Sleeper
|Your weapon becomes empowered when stowed for seven seconds, giving you a 20 percent increase to your weapon’s Critical Chance for three seconds after equipping it.
|You need to make your way to the Derelict Lighthouse to fight against the Gorecarver and the Thunderpiercer to loot this mutator.
|Tainted Blade
|Increase your character’s Melee Damage by five percent per stack of Corroded on an enemy.
|You can have Dwell craft this for you back at Ward 13.