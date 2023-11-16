All mutators in Remnant 2: The Awakened King DLC

Mutators are a great way to customize and make weapons unique in Remnant 2. For The Awakened King DLC, a handful of new mutators have been added, which can be added to some of your favorite weapons to enhance your arsenal.

Mutators drop when you defeat the tougher, corrupted enemies you encounter while exploring Remnant 2. The more you have in your arsenal, the stronger your weapons will become so you can take on the harrowing difficulties. Here’s what you need to know about every mutator added to Remnant 2 in The Awakened King DLC.

All weapon mods in Remnant 2’s The Awakened King

Grab these mutators from The Awakened King. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These weapon mods, referred to as mutators in Remnant 2, will drop while exploring The Awakened King map and taking down the elite, corrupted enemies. These foes have a distinct health bar at the top of the screen, a red aura around them that makes it look like they are glowing, and unique abilities that other enemies won’t have. For example, some of these foes might have “cloner,” “teleporter,” or “drain” keywords underneath their name, giving them dangerous abilities.

You only get to loot these weapons mods once, but they will remain on your character throughout the rest of your Remnant 2 playthrough. You can mix and match them with your weapons, swapping them out at any time to see what combinations fit best for your playstyle, and the type of class your character is playing, such as the archetype you can unlock in The Awakened King, the Ritualist.

These are all of the mutators you can find while playing Remnant 2‘s The Awakened King, and how you can get them.