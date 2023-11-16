Remnant 2: How to get the Dark Pact trait in The Awakened King DLC

Remnant 2‘s first DLC The Awakened King added a plethora of new content to the game, including the Dark Pact trait, which can be unlocked by completing a hidden in-game event.

Events are like mini-quests, but the game doesn’t exactly tell you how to start or complete these quests. The Dark Pact trait’s event involves ringing bells around the Forlorn Coast and defeating the monster hordes that spawn. There are a total of three bells to ring, but before you can ring them all, you’ll need to know where to find them.

What is the Dark Pact trait in Remnant 2?

The Dark Pact trait reduces the recovery rate of grey health by nine percent per level. Like other traits, you can put a total of 10 points into the Dark Pact, meaning you can reduce your grey health regeneration rate up to 90 percent.

Each level reduces the recovery rate of grey health by nine percent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to unlock the Dark Pact trait in Remnant 2

To unlock the Dark Pact trait in Remnant 2, you need to ring three bells located around the Forlorn Coast map included in The Awakened King DLC and defeat the waves of enemies. You can ring the bells by shooting them, after which a horde of enemies will be alerted to your presence and spawn nearby.

The first bell was the trickiest wave to defeat for me; it spawned a greater number of monsters, as well as a more difficult one modeled after the Sunken Witch. Bells two and three, however, spawned roughly four flying Fae enemies, which I took down with ease.

Where to find the Dark Pact bells in The Awakened King DLC

You’ll need to progress through the Forlorn Coast map before you can find all three bells. The first bell is located behind the first locked door of the Forlorn Coast area, as shown in the video below. There’s a path and a few stairs leading to it. Enemies will spawn from the many corridors surrounding the area, so be sure to look in all directions.

The second bell can be found in the rubble of the upper city near a small plaza. You can find this plaza by making your way through the red-brick building that you reach by hopping rooftops. Around this area will be a large Bridge Warden-type enemy hanging around as well, so be sure to kill him before ringing the bell.

The third and final bell is the trickiest of the three to find since it blends in with the rubble. I found it close to the abandoned tower where you find the Zealot’s armor set, but on the other side of the bridge. If you head past the checkpoint across from the tower, you should be be able to find it leaning against destroyed buildings.

Once you’ve rang all three bells, the Dark Pact trait will be automatically added to your character. You can add points and level it up through the Traits menu, and should you choose to reset your traits, visit Wallace at Ward 13. If you purchase an Orb of Undoing from him for 2,500 Scrap and three Lumenite Crystals, you can use the item to reset all of your trait points.