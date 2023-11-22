How to get the Atonement Fold in Remnant 2

Out of all Remnant 2 rings added in The Awakened King DLC, there are perhaps none as niche and potentially OP as the Atonement Fold.

This simple but powerful item can actually be acquired very early on in the DLC content, and better yet—it doesn’t rely on procedural generation. No matter what version of The Awakened King you roll, you can get the Atonement Fold.

How to get the Atonement Fold in The Awakened King DLC

Towards the very beginning of The Awakened King, players will encounter an NPC named Leywise in the Forlorn Coast. The Dran man is dressed like a stereotypical wizard, complete with a large grey hat and a cauldron that he is scheming over.

Leywise can be found in a series of sewer tunnels just outside of the entrance to the first dungeon that you encounter in The Awakened King. If you’re playing the “one-shot” Adventure mode setup that guarantees the inclusion of all the DLC content, this dungeon will be The Forgotten Commune. If you’re on a second Adventure Mode roll or encountered the DLC in the wild, it could be a number of different dungeons—however the physical location of the entrance will never change.

Leywise will always be here. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Head to this entrance and speak to Leywise outside of it. He will be clearly marked on your map with a blue NPC icon, so you shouldn’t have any trouble pinpointing him. On your first attempt of speaking, Leywise will ask you to leave him alone. The second time will be the same, and so will the third. Keep repeating this process, and eventually Leywise will give up, admire your persistence, and then ask what you want. Once this happens, you are able to shop from him and purchase a few different helpful items.

Among these items is the Atonement Fold, one of the many powerful new rings added to Remnant 2 with the arrival of The Awakened King. For some players, the Atonement Fold may look like a literal curse—but for others, it can lead to completely broken builds. The item itself only costs 500 Scrap, and all you really need to do to be able to purchase it is keep annoying Leywise until he finally agrees to talk to you.

Remnant 2: Atonement Fold uses explained

Rather than simply listing this ring’s stats, I’m going to briefly touch on how it’s meant to be used, as that part probably won’t be obvious for newer players. Atonement Fold causes the following effect:

Self inflicts Bleeding Status upon the wearer, causing 1.1 Bleed damage per second. Increases Critical Chance by 10 percent.

Looks comfortable. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Obviously, the Crit Chance increase is a blessing, but what many players might not immediately realize is the “trade off” can actually be the best part of the Atonement Fold. Many items in Remnant 2 grant powerful buffs when the player is suffering from a negative Status Effect—and nowhere do these items say the Status Effect can’t be self inflicted.