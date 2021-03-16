Team Vitality officially signs Shiinka, P4, and Kaktus as Goga retires

Team Vitality has a new look going for its Rainbow Six Siege roster after finalizing the signing of three new players to its lineup.

This move comes just a day after initial reports of the organization’s plans to move on from R6 Daniel “Goga” Mazorra Romero, Fabian Hällsten, and Lucas “Hungry” Reich came to light.

Looking at the future, we're super happy to welcome @P4_Pulsion, @ShiinkaR6S & @Kaktus_R6S! 🙌



With this full french-speaking roster, we're looking forward to building a solid training program despite the situation & reach higher objectives early in 2021 💪 #VforVictory pic.twitter.com/1geJJOE52G — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) March 16, 2021

Now, Vitality have confirmed the signings of former Tempra players Axel “Shiinka” Freisberg and Nicolas “P4” Rimbaud, along with Medhi “Kaktus” Marty. Robin “Robz” Planus has also joined the team as a manager.

“With this full French-speaking roster, we’re looking forward to building a solid training program despite the situation and reach higher objectives early in 2021,” Vitality said.

Before the signings, Vitality announced it would be moving both Goga and Fabian to its inactive roster, while Hungry was being outright released. After the official statement from his former team, Goga announced he would be “retiring” from competitive R6.

Secondly, we are bidding farewell to @Hungry_R6

We've been very happy to count him in our ranks for the entirety of the 2020 season and wish him the very best in the future 🤗 pic.twitter.com/1qt33m9U82 — Team Vitality (@TeamVitality) March 16, 2021

According to Goga, the decision to bench himself, Fabian, and Hungry was made a month ago and he was “relieved” after several stressful months of competition. Since then, he took a two-week break from the game and has started playing with friends again, which has sparked his love for R6 once more.

Despite that, he is doubtful he will return to competing in tournaments frequently again, but that could change in the future as he is “not a person who plans stuff, but lives the day-to-day.” For now, he will focus on streaming and enjoying the game.

As for Vitality, Fabian has been moved to the inactive roster, and it has a full lineup ready to compete in future events. This new roster will begin competing together in the European League 2021 – Stage One, which begins on March 18.