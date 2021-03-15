Sources: Vitality drops Goga, Fabian, and Hungry, picks up Shiinka, Kaktus, and P4

Vitality has released Rainbow Six Siege legends Daniel “Goga” Mazorra Romero and Fabian Hällsten, sources have told Dot Esports. Lucas “Hungry” Reich has also been dropped. All three have been dropped from the main roster.

Sources didn’t say whether any of the dropped players have retired but did indicate that it’s a possibility.

Vitality gave a no-comment when reached earlier in March and didn’t respond to a second request for comment today.

Goga and Fabian were a part of the PENTA Sports and G2 roster with Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen. For two years, they were the unquestionable best Rainbow Six team in the world. Notably, they won the 2018 and 2019 iterations of the Six Invitational and multiple Pro League Finals. Their 2018 Six Invitational grand finals victory over Evil Geniuses is considered the best competitive Rainbow Six Siege series ever played.

Goga left G2 in late 2019 and was picked up by Vitality quickly after. Fabian joined Vitality in mid-2020 after he left G2.

Been a really bad year for the team ever since I joined up, we have performed so poorly that there is just not any excuses we can have, we aren't good enough. I take it very hard as it is supposed to be the way I want to play the game that we should be playing. Which means — Fabian Hällsten (@FabianHallsten) December 17, 2020

Despite the firepower on the team, Vitality underperformed in the EUL. They finished ninth in the EUL during Stage Two with four draws to their name. Stage One was marginally better for Vitality, who came in sixth. Both of those placements simply aren’t good enough for a team of this caliber, however.

Their replacements will be Axel “Shiinka” Freisberg and Nicolas “P4” Rimbaud, formerly of Tempra. Medhi “Kaktus” Marty will join them as well.

The move will make Vitality four-fifths French. Valentin “risze” Liradelfo is the only non-French player, hailing from Belguim.

Vitality’s roster will feature risze, Kaktus, P4, Shiinka, and Bastien “BiBoo” Dulac.