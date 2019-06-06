Removed R6 playlist hints at possible ESL mappool changes

A change to the ESL Rainbow Six Siege qualifiers page may have leaked a forthcoming mappool change coming to R6 esports. The playlist change is no longer posted but an image of the mappool still exists.



Liquipedia shared a screenshot of the page, which showed Oregon had been removed in favor of the new Kafe rework. Oregon is a contentious map among fans and pros due to its predictable strategy patterns but was played quite a bit in the second half of season nine of Pro League.



Liquipedia R6 on Twitter New mappool for the Raleigh Major and Challenger League qualifiers 👀👀 – Oregon + Kafe Dostoyevsky

The Kafe rework has gained favor since its soft release on the Test Server (TS) a few weeks ago. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a change in the map pool, but the map isn’t even in the main game yet. It will be interesting to see how the pros weigh in on this change if it comes to fruition. As fans heard many times from various broadcasters in season nine, “Oregon is where good teams go to die.”



It seems likely that there will be a mappool move, but fans will have to hold out a little while longer for an official announcement. Of course, it’s possible that the change was just a mistake. Either way, fans will know soon enough as the runup to season 10 continues.

