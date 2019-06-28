Here are the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League standings

Season 10 of the Rainbow Six Pro League is well underway. Teams that slogged their way through Challenger League have begun to make names for themselves in the pro scene—especially Team oNe and Luminosity.

Despite there having only been four matchdays so far, the season has already been full of upsets and oddities. Here are the R6 Pro League standings for each division.

NA division standings

# Team Pts. W-D-L Map W-L Diff. 1) Luminosity 10 3-1-0 27-15 12 2) DarkZero 9 3-0-1 22-17 5 3) Team Reciprocity 7 2-1-1 24-21 3 4) Evil Geniuses 6 2-0-2 22-21 1 5) Spacestation Gaming 5 1-2-1 24-22 2 6) Rogue 5 1-2-1 21-22 -1 7) TSM 1 0-1-3 17-27 -10 8) Soniqs 1 0-1-3 15-27 -12

Evil Geniuses couldn’t get the job done against DarkZero in matchday four. While EG lost out to DZ, Luminosity took DZ down a peg in an earlier match. If EG can’t get the job done against DZ, then Luminosity will likely present a challenge.

Soniqs continue to slip up in the Pro League while their Challenger League comrades on the Luminosity roster excel. Soniqs need to pick up the pace going forward if they want to stay out of relegation at the end of the season. The same can be said for TSM.

LATAM division standings

# Team Pts. W-D-L Map W-L Diff. 1) FaZe Clan 7 2-1-0 20-13 7 2) Ninjas in Pyjamas 7 2-1-0 20-12 8 3) Team oNe 6 2-0-1 19-12 7 4) Black Dragons 4 1-1-1 16-17 -1 5) INTZ e-Sports 4 1-1-1 13-13 0 6) Team Liquid 4 1-1-1 18-18 0 7) Immortals 1 0-1-2 11-20 -9 8) ReD DevilS e-Sports 0 0-0-3 9-21 -12

FaZe Clan have followed up an outstanding second half of season nine with a strong start in season 10. With Team oNe entering the fold, the LATAM giants have found solid opposition in the division. Team oNe’s season 10 Pro League debut is entertaining to watch unfold, especially when it came to their 7-5 victory over Immortals last week.

Immortals continue to perform unrecognizably to season nine. Conversely, ReD DevilS look more-or-less the same sitting at the bottom of the standings. The bottom-ranked team was forced to play relegation matches in season nine but narrowly avoided being demoted to the Challenger League.

EU division standings

# Team Pts. W-D-L Map W-L Diff. 1) LeStream Esport 12 4-0-0 28-9 19 2) Team Empire 10 3-1-0 27-19 8 3) Natus Vincere 9 3-0-1 24-19 5 4) Team Vitality 6 2-0-2 21-22 -1 5) G2 Esports 4 1-1-2 21-21 0 6) CHAOS 3 1-0-3 19-25 -6 7) PENTA 3 1-0-3 16-25 -9 8) mousesports 0 0-0-4 12-28 -16

LeStream look like the team to beat in season 10 of the EU division of Pro League. While the team finished with the second EU seed in the season nine Milan Finals, Empire edged them out of the top spot. This time around, LeStream look hungrier for the wins, while Empire had a few missteps in their G2 matchup.

The odd story of mousesports continues into season 10 of the Pro League. There’s a lot of veteran talent on the roster and the team even added Joonas “jNSzki” Savolainen to the roster, but to no avail. Mouz will need to start picking up points when Pro League returns after the DreamHack Valencia Minor, otherwise it’ll be nearly impossible for them to climb out of a relegation slot.

ANZ division standings

# Team Pts. W-D-L Map W-L Diff. 1) Fnatic 12 4-0-0 28-11 17 2) Orgless 10 3-1-0 27-16 11 3) Oddity 9 3-0-1 25-15 10 4) Mindfreak 9 3-0-1 24-15 9 5) Zealous 4 1-1-2 18-25 -7 6) SiNister 1 0-1-3 15-27 -12 7) FURY 1 0-1-3 15-27 -12 8) Power Plays 0 0-0-4 12-28 -16

Fnatic showed up strong for season 10. They look poised to have another great season and will be a fan-favorite yet again. It’s a close bunch at the top but Fnatic have shown that they have what it takes to go all the way.

Japan division standings

# Team Pts. W-D-L Map W-L Diff. 1) FAV Gaming 12 4-0-0 28-11 17 2) GUTS Gaming 12 4-0-0 28-13 15 3) CYCLOPS 10 3-1-0 23-9 14 4) NORA-Rengo 8 2-2-0 26-20 6 5) NNP 1 0-1-0 0-2 -2 6) DetonatioN Gaming 1 0-1-3 17-27 -10 7) Unsoldstuff Gaming 0 0-0-4 9-28 -19 8) Father’s back 0 0-0-4 13-28 -15

Korea division standings

# Team Pts. W-D-L Map W-L Diff. 1) Cloud9 12 4-0-0 28-10 18 2) SCARZ 4 1-1-2 15-22 -7 3) TRIPPY 4 1-1-2 21-25 -4 4) Team uR 2 0-2-2 19-26 -7

SEA division standings

# Team Pts. W-D-L Map W-L Diff. 1) Xavier Esports 12 4-0-0 28-9 19 2) Aerowolf 9 3-0-0 21-7 14 3) Team Scrypt 7 2-1-1 25-18 7 4) Team Void 7 2-1-1 24-20 4 5) Team MBT 4 1-1-2 17-25 -8 6) Lèsè Esports 3 1-0-3 14-25 -11 7) Venberg Esport 1 0-1-3 16-27 -11 8) NEX ESPORTS 0 0-0-3 7-21 -14

Fans can tune into the NA, LATAM, and EU Pro League broadcasts on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, respectively. APAC broadcasts take place Tuesdays through Thursdays.

The top eight teams from the EU, NA, LATAM, and APAC divisions will face off during the season 10 finals in Tokoname, Japan. There’s no official date set for the finals, but the event will be held at some point in November.

For match and broadcast schedules, fans can visit the official Pro League site. These standings will be updated after each division matchday.