Rainbow Six Siege players are really frustrated with the new Master Chief skin

On Sept. 26, Master Chief arrived to Rainbow Six Siege as an elite skin for Sledge. It looks great and even has a gravity hammer instead of Sledge’s regular one, but some players irritated with the skin’s price and occasional animation bugs.

The biggest letdown for players regarding the skin is the price. The whole bundle costs 2670 R6 Credits, which translates to $20. Battle pass owners get a small discount, and can buy it for 2403 R6 Credits—which is still a lot.

“It’s bad enough that crossovers are more expensive already, but this one pushes the price even further,” one player noted. This is by far the most expensive crossover skin in the game, others like Iana 2B from NieR: Automata cost 2160 R6 Credits.

But wait, there’s more. Some players noticed that the animations of this elite skin are broken, sometimes merging the assault rifle or a shotgun with the hammer during the victory pose.

Many mentioned it only happens when watching a preview in the menu but it still created a few hilarious images of Master Chief pointing a gun to his own head with captions like: “Me after my 15 hour ranked session.”

This skin bundle is not something we haven’t seen other games do before. Many fans discussed that the pricing comes from Master Chief being such an iconic character, which is fair. For others, it is worrying that Ubisoft might be testing how far they can push skin prices in their store.

Regardless of how you look at it, $20 is a hefty price and I don’t think any of us want to see that become a new standard for skins in Siege. As for the animation bug, I’m sure it will get fixed in the next week or so.

